Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Home Health Care wants to take a moment to say “thank you” to the community for allowing us to care for you and your family. We also want to provide information about who we are and what we do so that those in need will have a better understanding of what home health care is and how it can be of service.
What is home health care?Home health care provides skilled services provided by nurses, physical/occupational/speech therapists, certified nursing assistants, social workers, counselors and case workers. These professionals help a homebound individual attain increased independence with daily, meaningful tasks, and maintain or restore physical, mental or emotional health and well-being. The overall goal is to provide the skills and education needed so that individuals can care for themselves and remain safely at home, usually with the help of caregivers.
What is needed to receive
home health care?A referral for this service is required. Most referrals come from the individual’s primary care provider, either after the individual has been to see the provider or if the individual is being discharged to home from a hospital, skilled nursing care facility or long-term care facility. The referral must include a “face-to-face” summary and letter, in addition to a prescription for home health care.
Who is eligible to receive home health care?This service is available to homebound individuals. A homebound individual is someone who has great difficulty leaving home and/or requires help from two or more persons to exit the home.
After a referral is made, when does home health care begin?Normally, a nurse or therapist will contact the patient within 48 hours of referral or discharge from the hospital or a skilled nursing or long-term care facility.
In what parts of the state
does the CRMC provide
home health care?CRMC offers home health care throughout Laramie, Platte and Goshen counties. Services are provided in residential homes, group homes, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, protective shelters and centers for the homeless.
What kinds of health care professionals provide patient care through CRMC Home Health Care?CRMC Home Health Care employs occupational therapists, certified occupational therapy assistants, speech therapists, physical therapists, physical therapy assistants, social workers, nurses and certified nursing assistants.
How long does home health care usually last?A physician, nurse and therapist will work together to determine how long the individual will likely require home health care. Normally, the service lasts no longer than three months.
Is CRMC Home Health Care covered by insurance?Yes. Medicare, Medicaid, Tricare and most private insurance cover home health care services. Self-pay is also an option.
For more information about CRMC Home Health Care, please call 307-633-7000.