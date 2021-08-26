In Wyoming, every day we are surrounded by the extraordinary beauty of our state – the mountains, the greenery, the expansive, cobalt-blue skies. Just as so many of us work hard to preserve the health of Wyoming’s landscape, we need to work just as hard to preserve our own health. For women, that means screening for a variety of conditions, including cervical cancer.
As women’s health-care providers in Laramie, we’re especially concerned about cervical cancer because it is preventable. In fact, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data says 93% of cervical cancers could be prevented, and when diagnosed early, cervical cancer is considered one of the most treatable cancers. But it’s only preventable or treatable if women get screened.
Without screening, the sad truth is a woman is far more likely to be among the nearly 14,500 women the National Cancer Institute estimates to be diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer this year, or among the nearly 4,300 women estimated to die from cervical cancer. The authors of a study conducted for the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, put it bluntly: “Most cases of cervical cancer occur among women who have not been adequately screened.”
Not only is screening incredibly effective, it is also affordable. For many people, insurance takes care of all or most of the cost, while for individuals without insurance, practices like ours and local clinics have payment plans or charity care programs. The Wyoming Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program can also help.
There are two tests commonly used to screen for cervical cancer: the Pap test, which detects cervical disease on the cervix, and the human papillomavirus (HPV) test, which screens for the presence of the HPV virus.
While women should consult with their health-care providers about which test is best for them, depending on their age, health, lifestyle and other factors, the most effective screening overall includes both tests. In one of the largest, most diverse cervical cancer screening studies ever, a co-test, with the Pap test and the HPV test in one, identified nearly all cervical cancer cases and pre-cancer cases. Not surprisingly, co-testing is the most recommended form of screening by professional medical societies.
Fortunately, to have both tests does not require any more time or expense. It’s all done at once in the same visit, such as during an annual well-woman exam.
While physicians may not suggest co-testing every year, the office visit itself includes other important exams related to breast and gynecological health, as well as addressing family planning and lifestyle issues like smoking or weight management. Well-woman appointments are preventative in nature and are critical to women’s ongoing good health and well-being.
We are determined to do everything we can to increase the number of women in the state who get screened. But in the end, it is women themselves who have to take action. We encourage you to make the call now, schedule your well-woman exam and get screened for cervical cancer if your physician recommends it. Not only will it provide you peace of mind, it may save your life.