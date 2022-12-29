Christine Todd Whitman

The two dominant political parties in America don’t agree on much, but there is one thing they agree on: The system should be set up to help them maintain their power.

From first-past-the-post voting and gerrymandering to limiting citizen-powered ballot initiatives, Republicans and Democrats have done their best to build a system that strips the power from the people and keeps it in the parties’ hands.

Christine Todd Whitman is a former Republican governor of New Jersey and co-chair of the Forward Party.

