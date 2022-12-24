A number of years ago, I stumbled upon a book titled “52 Projects: Random Acts of Everyday Creativity” by photographer/writer/poet/artist/all-around creative type Jeffrey Yamaguchi.
The premise was simple: do something creative – rather, 52 things over the course of a year – that would uncover a flash of inspiration in everyday life. The idea wasn’t necessarily to spend a lot of money (or even any money at all) on projects; skill level and age were irrelevant to the actual process of just doing something. Someone described the book at the time as “a perfect antidote to our zone-out culture,” which is interesting to me now, since the book was published two years before the first iPhone was released. What in the world were we building a zone-out culture with in 2005? I do not know.
I do know this: I love a project, and I love a good project challenge even more, so I decided to jump in headfirst in 2010 with my own run of 52 Projects. Because I occasionally struggle to follow rules, I didn’t do many (any?) of the projects described in the book, instead just making up my own as I went along. I didn’t do a project a week, but rather just one after another on an unspecified timeline. I documented them with a picture and a short written description.
I came across the collection of photos I took of each of my 52 projects recently – actually, 119 total as I completed two rounds, plus an extra 15. They remind me of a different era, when my children were small and my time was spent differently in many ways than it is today; as I looked at each project I completed, they all feel very dear to me now. I’m proud of what I accomplished, and so grateful that I took the time to snap a photo of each one.
True to the spirit of the book, many of the projects I tackled were simple and inspired by a desire to learn something new, satisfy a curiosity or improve a space that needed a little gussying up. A lot of projects were group efforts: geocaching as a family, participating in the 2010 Worldwide Photowalk throughout downtown Cheyenne, getting our hair chopped off for Pantene Beautiful Lengths. A few of them are a little weird in the best meaning of the word. All of them indicate to me that I do best when I set a measurable goal and deliberately pursue it. Back then, and also today, I am more focused and less likely to lose my bearings when I am clutching a list in my hand.
My last project is dated December 2013. Why did I stop? I do not know the answer to that one, either. My guess, though, is that it had something to do with our increased rate of moving for the Air Force (four moves in four years between 2013-16), a steadier march to returning to full-time work in 2016 and the siren song of zone-out culture.
It isn’t lost on me that the serendipitous timing of my fall down the 52 Projects Past rabbit hole coincides with the impending arrival of a new year. I’m not a fan of traditional New Year’s resolutions anyway; they always fizzle out so quickly and unsatisfactorily for me, and studies show I’m not alone. I miss that deliberate pursuit of creativity for no other reason than to just try my hand at something new. It feel like the perfect time to launch a brand new 52 Projects as an antidote to the potential of falling victim to zone-out culture in 2023. Maybe you could join me?
Before you say “not me, I’m not creative,” I’d like to push back: Project 27/52, Volume II of my original effort was cleaning up my closet. Project 51/52, Volume II was to try a beer we’d never had after we moved to the Deep South (Lazy Magnolia Brewing Company’s Southern Pecan Nut Brown Ale, to be exact). Project 4/52, Volume III was to hang up pictures – the same pictures I hung up in a different location for Project 31/52, Volume I.
I like to make things, so, of course, my projects also included sewing, baking and learning new techniques in photography; that isn’t the point, though. The point is committing to a little bit action for something that interests you – to set a goal and do something different from your regular routine, one little project at a time. It might even be something you point to proudly and say “look what I did!” Take a photo. Designate an album on your camera roll to stash the pictures. I promise the effort will be worth it.
Elizabeth Dillow is a writer, photographer and graphic designer in Cheyenne. She will definitely be cleaning up her closet again as a project in 2023. She can be reached at edillow@mac.com.