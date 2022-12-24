Elizabeth Dillow FILE

Elizabeth Dillow

A number of years ago, I stumbled upon a book titled “52 Projects: Random Acts of Everyday Creativity” by photographer/writer/poet/artist/all-around creative type Jeffrey Yamaguchi.

The premise was simple: do something creative – rather, 52 things over the course of a year – that would uncover a flash of inspiration in everyday life. The idea wasn’t necessarily to spend a lot of money (or even any money at all) on projects; skill level and age were irrelevant to the actual process of just doing something. Someone described the book at the time as “a perfect antidote to our zone-out culture,” which is interesting to me now, since the book was published two years before the first iPhone was released. What in the world were we building a zone-out culture with in 2005? I do not know.

Elizabeth Dillow is a writer, photographer and graphic designer in Cheyenne. She will definitely be cleaning up her closet again as a project in 2023. She can be reached at edillow@mac.com.

