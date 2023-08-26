School is officially back in session across Wyoming, and we all know what that means: assigned reading is on the horizon for a whole bunch of students.
Maybe you aren’t going back to school, but that doesn’t mean you can’t spend some time assigning yourself some reading this fall, without the worry of an exam to follow! Here is a list of books about Wyoming and beyond to get you started — all guaranteed to get you thinking a little more deeply about the West we call home. All books are available at the Laramie County Library except for one, which can be requested via interlibrary loan.
”Otters Dance” by Bob Budd
Cheyenne resident Bob Budd returns with his third book of essays, this time about ranching, wildlife conservation and how we must work together to be stewards of our natural world — while recognizing that the natural world can’t and won’t be controlled. It’s also a love letter to the place we call home that will stay with you.
”Encampment, Wyoming: Selections from the Lora Webb Nichols Archive 1899-1948”
Nicole Jean Hill, editor.
This book of photographs from prolific photographer Lora Webb Nichols — who took thousands of photographs on the Wyoming frontier in the early 20th century — is absolutely fascinating, often funny, and truly a time machine for what ordinary life was like in a town whose population has only broken 500 once in more than a hundred years.
”Riding the White Horse Home” by Teresa Jordan
This 1993 memoir is stunningly beautiful; while the author references places and names that longtime Laramie County residents will know well, you don’t have to be from Wyoming or the West to be captivated by her description of ranch life. In fact, I’ve purchased multiple copies to give as gifts for people who haven’t lived a day of their lives in Wyoming.
”Running with Sherman” by Christopher McDougall
You could easily be forgiven for not knowing about pack burro racing — a very niche competition with origins in Colorado’s mining days — but after reading this book, you might be inspired to actually go cheer on the donkeys and their people who race together as teams through the mountains of Colorado each summer. Sherman, a donkey whose trauma was deep and wide when he was adopted by author Chris McDougall, is the star of this inspiring, fun and informative story of redemption.
”A River Runs Through It” by Norman Maclean
If you saw the movie of the same name in the 1990s, there is a good chance that this Montana story of fly fishing, family relationships, grief and memory made you cry. Spoiler alert: the book is even better.
”The Whistling Season” by Ivan Doig
Ivan Doig was born in a tiny Montana town in 1939 to a ranch hand father and a ranch cook mother; he dedicated his writing career to celebrating ordinary, working-class westerners through masterfully written stories. Doig never saw himself as a writer of westerns, but he is definitely a western writer of gems — he wrote 16 in all. This is a great place to begin.
”News of the World” by Paulette Jiles
For a true western (with a twist) you can’t go wrong with this quick-paced book about Captain Kidd and the 10-year-old girl he took on the challenge of returning to relatives after having lived with the Kiowa for four years. It’s a good, old-fashioned page turner that is never sappy or overwrought.
”Billionaire Wilderness: The Ultra-wealthy and the Remaking of the American West” by Justin Farrell
Wyoming native and Yale professor Justin Farrell’s painstakingly researched book is not a quick read by any measure, but it is an eye-opening look at how income inequality in Teton County has become the worst in the entire U.S. Hundreds of interviews conducted by the author paint a complicated picture of the challenges this scenario has caused and will continue to bring.
”The Eagles of Heart Mountain” by Bradford Pearson
Many Wyomingites know about Heart Mountain, the camp where 14,000 Japanese-Americans were incarcerated on the outskirts of Cody in 1942; fewer people know about the camp’s football team and its undefeated season in 1943. The author uses the team’s story as a backdrop to dig deeper into the history of the camp and the impossible challenges its residents faced as World War II unfolded. Smithsonian Magazine named it one of the top 10 history books of 2021.
”Wyoming: a Photographic Journey” by Kyle Spradley
Laramie photographer Kyle Spradley is a master at capturing the Wyoming landscape in ways that viewers stop in their tracks for a closer look. Locations familiar to hikers and outdoor enthusiasts are rendered magical through his lens. While you wait for your interlibrary loan to deliver his book, check out his Instagram @kspradleyphoto.
