I saw my last Cleveland Indians baseball game at Progressive Field a few weeks ago.
My devotion to baseball, in general, and the Cleveland Indians, specifically, has been a long, red thread throughout my life. I clearly remember standing in the old Municipal Stadium in 1976, cracking a joke to my parents that I was going to go sit on the Yankees side. Even then, as a 3.5-year-old girl, I knew that in my family – where the devotion to baseball, in general, and the Cleveland Indians, specifically, runs through multiple generations – I could elicit shock and laughter by making the worst threat I could think of: declaring allegiance to the New York Yankees.
Attending games at Municipal Stadium throughout my childhood meant occasionally missing large portions of play because of the unfortunate placement of the support columns. It was the largest stadium in the world when it was completed in 1931, with a capacity of over 78,000 people. By the time I was around to walk through the gates, this previous point of pride was mostly just awkward when a game might draw under 5,000 fans to a deteriorating cavern of concrete and steel. No matter. Baseball was baseball, and any chance to see a game in person was excitement enough for me. Maybe those columns taught an important life lesson: do the best you can with the circumstances you are dealt.
I love Cleveland best of all, but I’m not so narrow-minded as to ignore the opportunity to experience the glory of baseball history being made – like the time I took my dad to see Nolan Ryan’s last game in Cleveland in 1993. With a mind-boggling 61,000 people in attendance, we cheered for that Texas Ranger as much as we did for our Indians. He was dazzling in his pitching mastery, earning three standing ovations from the home team. I am certain I saw only half of his pitches, as the seats I could afford for my Father’s Day gift were cheap and just behind one of those crumbling concrete columns; a girl can only crane her neck so many times. My dad and I overlooked it though, because there was sunshine and cheering and peanuts and being together.
I strongly dislike – maybe even hate – only a few things in the baseball world: Those damn Yankees. The Florida Mar— … Marl— ... I can’t even bring myself to write it, after having my heart utterly shattered in the 1997 World Series by an upstart team without a real baseball tradition. The push to change up the rules to make baseball more palatable and quicker-paced for busy people with short attention spans. Maybe now, more than ever, we need the freedom of meandering baseball games to release us from the clutches of ticking clocks and incessant notifications.
Still, there is so much to love. Manny Ramirez’s perfect swing. The most exciting game I’ve ever watched, shared with my loved ones 20 years ago this month, when the Indians waged the biggest comeback campaign in 76 years to erase a 14-2 deficit and win 15-14 against the Seattle Mariners in extra innings. Maybe you heard us carrying on like banshees that night on the north side of town?
The “Field of Dreams” game earlier this month in the middle of a cornfield in Iowa, a celebration of baseball that blurred the lines between reality and magical realism (and bonus, a game in which New York Yankee Aaron Judge got that smirk wiped right off his face in a dramatic last-minute home run by my new hero, the Chicago White Sox’s Tim Anderson).
Most recently, I can’t get enough of watching 6-foot-5 beanpole Cleveland pitcher Triston McKenzie strike out batter after batter on a swing and a miss, all united in their disbelief. When times get tough, as they have so many times since the rules of modern baseball were written down in the 1840s, baseball is a steady companion. It was true during world wars, a Great Depression and times of civil unrest; it’s also true today.
Next year, the Cleveland Indians will become the Cleveland Guardians, named for the “Guardians of Traffic” statues that have watched millions of travelers cross the Hope Memorial Bridge in Cleveland since 1927. The era of the Indians will end, but the thread of Cleveland baseball history – one that stretches back through the Lake Shores, the Forest Citys, the Blues, the Spiders, the Napoleons, the Buckeyes, and even one weird year of the Cleveland Infants – will continue. It’s reassuring to remember I’m just a blip on baseball’s timeline.
Of course, baseball is just a game. But it’s also so much more: it’s the intersection of sports, art, history, struggle, suspense and imagination. Football might be king, but baseball is magic.