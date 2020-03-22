Oh, seniors.
When I wrote you a letter back in August encouraging you to make the most of your senior year, I couldn’t have predicted the utter chaos your year would suddenly become. “Every generation likes to claim they’ve lived through tumultuous times,” I wrote. “The world isn’t likely to become more predictable in this time.”
Looking back, those words suddenly feel like the beginning of a dystopian novel. One we would all gladly leave on the shelf.
As I write this, I thought I would be packing for a trip to Gillette for USAG Wyoming State Gymnastics Championships this weekend. My three daughters have been competitive gymnasts for more of their lives than not, and after a 16-year career, my oldest was set to compete for the last time at this weekend’s meet.
The heartbreak of the abrupt ending was a gut punch in my house; sadly, a gut punch one that extends far beyond athletics – musicians, actors, debaters, you name it, all are experiencing the same mass heartbreak. The only sliver of silver lining about this sudden cancellation of normal life is that at least we aren’t experiencing it alone, if that can be called a silver lining.
Seniors everywhere are suddenly faced with the same predicament. It hurts, and it isn’t fair. Endings are hard enough. Forced endings are unthinkable. You have the right to grieve.
Is it too soon to look to the past for examples of resiliency? It might be. But they’re there, and when you’re ready for them, they might be helpful.
Wyoming shut down schools, sports and most of regular life in 1918 during the Spanish Flu pandemic. Japanese-American high school seniors found themselves behind barbed wire when it was time to walk across the graduation stage during World War II. Hurricane Katrina in 2006 took away homes, schools and normalcy in one fell swoop.
I don’t point out these examples to ignore or belittle your grief, but to make sure you know you aren’t the only ones who have had to face great personal tragedy that is braided with national crisis and uncertainty. It helps to know you aren’t alone.
There is a letter circulating right now that speaks to your specific experience that I can’t recommend enough. It’s written by Louisiana’s 2020 Teacher of the Year, Chris Dier. (Google his name and coronavirus and you’ll find it.) As a Louisiana high school senior in 2006, he experienced firsthand what happens when the world suddenly shifts in unimaginable ways right under your feet – Hurricane Katrina changed the course of his life when his senior year was canceled.
He doesn’t tell you to suck it up. He offers encouragement: for your resiliency, for your sense of humor, for your creativity in meeting previously unthinkable challenges. And most of all, he offers the comfort of knowing you can do hard things, and you won’t be doing them alone.
Back in August, I also wrote this: “Like it or not, the world you’ve grown up in needs your solutions and clever thinking about how to proceed. It isn’t a light burden.” That sentiment felt like a generalized challenge at the beginning of your senior year, but now feels like a specific imperative today. How you respond while you’re stuck at home with the anxiety of not knowing is going to impact your worldview for the foreseeable future, maybe for a lifetime.
It’s important to acknowledge that you will no doubt experience the stages of grief in weeks to come: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and, finally, acceptance. The length of time you spend in each of these phases is dependent on the combination of so many factors, and the order in which you experience them might not be the same as someone else you know. You might find yourself repeating a phase or two like an unfortunate game of Candyland.
But hear this: your people love you. Your community loves you. The world needs you. Nothing is like we thought it would be back in August. Every single day is an opportunity to grow in ways we didn’t predict before.
Your friends, your family, your teachers and your coaches are part of your support system, and it’s OK to pick up the phone and call them if they aren’t locked up in the same house as you. They might need you as much as you need them right now. Take turns being strong.
It feels hokey, I know. But it’s true for all of us, and we’re all in this together.