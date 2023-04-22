Elizabeth Dillow FILE

Each April, the Department of Defense highlights the more than 1.88 million military children in the United States by celebrating the Month of the Military Child. Known widely as “military brats,” these kids face many challenges and unique experiences as a result of their parents’ service. Theirs is a subculture defined by positive attributes such as resilience and a sense of adventure, yes — but also by adversity and instability.

Case in point: the dandelion was selected as the official “flower” of the military child in 1998. Dandelions grow swiftly just about anywhere in any climate, are extremely resilient and flourish anywhere the wind blows. They capture the imagination of childhood; who doesn’t remember picking dandelions to blow for a little wish insurance? It’s hard not to see the flip side, though. Dandelions are widely considered weeds, unwelcome in an otherwise beautiful yard. They bloom fast, but wilt just as quickly. Those seeds blowing everywhere are whimsical, but also chaotic. Here one minute, gone the next, and no one really knows to where. Or cares.

Elizabeth Dillow is a writer, photographer and graphic designer in Cheyenne. She isn’t a military brat herself, but lives with four of them.

