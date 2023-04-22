Each April, the Department of Defense highlights the more than 1.88 million military children in the United States by celebrating the Month of the Military Child. Known widely as “military brats,” these kids face many challenges and unique experiences as a result of their parents’ service. Theirs is a subculture defined by positive attributes such as resilience and a sense of adventure, yes — but also by adversity and instability.
Case in point: the dandelion was selected as the official “flower” of the military child in 1998. Dandelions grow swiftly just about anywhere in any climate, are extremely resilient and flourish anywhere the wind blows. They capture the imagination of childhood; who doesn’t remember picking dandelions to blow for a little wish insurance? It’s hard not to see the flip side, though. Dandelions are widely considered weeds, unwelcome in an otherwise beautiful yard. They bloom fast, but wilt just as quickly. Those seeds blowing everywhere are whimsical, but also chaotic. Here one minute, gone the next, and no one really knows to where. Or cares.
It isn’t quite that dire a duality here. Because of the existence of F.E. Warren Air Force Base and the long and storied relationship the installation shares with our city, military children and their families have long been welcomed and woven into the fabric of Cheyenne. It might surprise you to learn, then, that only 1% of Americans serve in the military; most people don’t know much about the military at all, let alone the families that support that 1%. The disconnect between those who serve and the rest of the country is growing at a rapid rate.
Most don’t know that most military children have moved six to nine times by the age of 18, or the extent to which that takes a toll on their academic, social and emotional growth. They don’t know how vulnerable military children are to stress or how difficult it is to figure out how to fit in and make friends within a set of unfamiliar social mores and cultures — sometimes, a new set every single year. It is hard at any age. It is harder still with age.
Very few research studies have been conducted on the effects of a military-connected childhood after the ages of 18-23, when it’s most common for military kids to “age out” of the system and transition permanently to civilian life. Adult medical records aren’t flagged with this information, and there is little to no data about how a military upbringing impacts mental or physical health in adulthood. It’s easy to assume all that power of positive dandelion resiliency makes for strong, well-adjusted adults, but that’s all it is — an assumption. Like dandelion seeds blowing in the wind, it’s hard to pin down the actual number of once-military kids in the United States and even harder still to accurately describe what challenges and unique experiences they face as adults.
What we do know is this: before the ages of 18-23, military kids benefit from a civilian community committed to their well-being. Katherine Sullivan, a professor at NYU, studies at-risk military families and kids; her research stresses the importance of community support to reduce negative outcomes. “When families are not able to muster sufficient resources to cope with risks on their own, we have an obligation, both within the military community and in the broader civilian community, to provide these resources in order to avoid poor outcomes,” she says.
Even if society doesn’t fully understand what becomes of military children when they grow up, it’s safe to say children who grow up with healthy, positive support have a better chance to transition to a healthy, positive adulthood. Military communities like Cheyenne are uniquely positioned to lead the way.
The Wyoming Purple Star Schools Program, introduced as House Bill 56 in the 67th Wyoming Legislature by Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, is an excellent example of action that will measurably benefit military children. To qualify, schools must demonstrate a high standard of commitment to the military community; this includes designating a staff member to serve as a military liaison, providing appropriate services and programs relevant to military-connected students and conducting professional development for staff regarding issues military kids face. It’s a long list of requirements that must be fulfilled. Wyoming is one of six states with proposed or pending Purple Star School legislation; Wyoming’s law goes into effect on July 1. So far, Freedom Elementary and McCormick Junior High are the first two schools in the state to receive the designation.
I suppose selecting an official flower/weed is a fine way to honor the resiliency of military kids, but committing to the work that increases the odds of positive outcomes for those kids is so much better. In April and year-round, this is work that matters.
Elizabeth Dillow is a writer, photographer and graphic designer in Cheyenne. She isn’t a military brat herself, but lives with four of them.