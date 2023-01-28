Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming increasingly integrated into our daily lives, from virtual assistants to self-driving cars. As we continue to rely on AI-powered devices and services, it is important to consider the ethical implications of this technology on our lives and society as a whole.
One ethical implication of AI is its impact on authenticity. AI-generated content, such as images, videos and text, can be difficult to distinguish from those created by humans. This can lead to concerns about authenticity and trust in the information we receive. However, it is important to remember that AI-generated content is not considered as original, and AI-generated text is not copyrightable. Additionally, as AI-generated content becomes more sophisticated, it is becoming increasingly important for society to establish guidelines and standards for identifying and labeling AI-generated content.
... Pause. Let’s begin again, because you have been fooled by an elephant in the room you might not even know exists: ChatGPT, a recently unveiled technology by the AI company OpenAI. The first lines of this column? Generated in under 20 seconds during some experimental testing I did with the interface this week.
It is free, easy, fast and basic — hard to believe, based on how uncannily human it already sounds — but future iterations of this technology will be far more complex and competent, able to analyze patterns in thought, connections, comparisons and contrasts in other works, and with increased skill in tone and voice. Which, for the record, I was pretty awed by as I provided a few prompts and watched as text was generated across my screen.
If you haven’t started thinking about all the ways this technological advance founded in decades of research and development will change the world as we know it, I beg you to begin now.
According to OpenAI’s website, their mission is “to ensure that artificial general intelligence (AGI) — by which we mean highly autonomous systems that outperform humans at most economically valuable work — benefits all of humanity.” It is easy to consider the multitude of ways this could manifest: improved productivity through automation, improved diagnosis of illness and more targeted development of new medical treatments to make obsolete diseases that have plagued us for millennia, and improved disaster prediction and response through more efficient analysis of data, among others.
Lives will be saved, and accidents and disasters more successfully mitigated — or eliminated completely.
And yet.
It is up to all of us living here in this moment to ensure that we fully understand the implications of any new technology so we can increase the odds of it having a positive impact on society, while minimizing the negative effects. Technology is and has always been a tool, and the ways we approach the use of the tool matter — even when, or especially when, negative outcomes are unavoidable.
Will increased productivity potentially displace workers? Most definitely. Is there potential for damaging cyberattacks as we rely more and more on AI to keep things ticking? Likely.
Will we have to ask where the value lies in doing things for ourselves when a bot can do a passably competent job instead? Teachers everywhere need to reflect on how emerging AI technologies like ChatGPT will change the calculus of writing instruction. Original ideas developed through effective communication skills matter ... right?
It would be shortsighted and damaging to simply decide we want no part of exciting technological advancements. AI has real, true power to transform our homes, communities and the world, and the sooner we begin to understand its potential, the sooner we can ethically and responsibly harness it for good.
Pursuit of understanding the potential power and impact of a technology can also reduce normalcy bias, that tendency to put our hands over our collective ears and refuse to plan or react to something we can’t yet imagine. Normalcy bias is often understood within the context of catastrophe; it’s why people refuse to evacuate in the face of an impending hurricane, or why semi-truck drivers on Interstate 80 sometimes ignore the wind risk to light/high-profile vehicles because they can’t imagine wind strong enough to blow a vehicle right off the road.
To sign up for my free OpenAI account to access ChatGPT (and its cousin DALL • E 2, the AI art generator) I had to prove I was not a robot. It was a strange and vaguely ridiculous moment: to request the services of a robot, I had to verify my humanity. But then again, that’s the point, I suppose; AI might be faster and more reliable than we are at a multitude of tasks, but it should never operate without the involvement of our humanity.
We can integrate it gracefully or trip, flail and get bruised in the process. Either way, it’s coming. I hope we respond with clear eyes, understanding and poise.
Elizabeth Dillow is a writer, photographer and designer in Cheyenne. She writes her columns with the assistance of Diet Dr Pepper vs bots. She can be reached at edillow@mac.com.