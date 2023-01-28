Elizabeth Dillow FILE

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming increasingly integrated into our daily lives, from virtual assistants to self-driving cars. As we continue to rely on AI-powered devices and services, it is important to consider the ethical implications of this technology on our lives and society as a whole.

One ethical implication of AI is its impact on authenticity. AI-generated content, such as images, videos and text, can be difficult to distinguish from those created by humans. This can lead to concerns about authenticity and trust in the information we receive. However, it is important to remember that AI-generated content is not considered as original, and AI-generated text is not copyrightable. Additionally, as AI-generated content becomes more sophisticated, it is becoming increasingly important for society to establish guidelines and standards for identifying and labeling AI-generated content.

Elizabeth Dillow is a writer, photographer and designer in Cheyenne. She writes her columns with the assistance of Diet Dr Pepper vs bots. She can be reached at edillow@mac.com.

