September is Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month. In case you missed it, here are some frightening statistics: suicide is the seventh-leading cause of death in Wyoming. Nationally, Wyoming ranks #1 for highest suicide rate.
Our state shares the top 10 with other western states, such as Montana, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, South Dakota and Idaho, creating a public health crisis “suicide belt.” Teen suicide increased 40% from 2017 to 2019 in Wyoming, and among residents between the ages of 10 and 34, ranks as the second-leading cause of death.
Forty-eight percent of Americans report knowing someone personally who died by suicide.
I report knowing far more than one in my lifetime. Most recently, a suicide in a family so intertwined with mine that it would be easy to forget we aren’t actually related; witnessing the shock, devastation and fear of moving into a future with such an unimaginable loss has been one of the most difficult things I’ve ever experienced. Please hear me: not all the kids are all right.
Seven years ago, I had the opportunity to participate in a Green Dot training at Barksdale Air Force Base. The Green Dot program originated from a campus violence intervention and prevention program at University of Kentucky in the early 2000s; one of its goals was to train potential bystanders to safely and effectively intervene in high-risk situations. Their successful approach began garnering national attention, and by 2010 expanded to include additional training on effective prevention practices and how those could be turned into actual shifts in campus and workplace culture.
While the workshop I attended was primarily focused on prevention of domestic abuse and sexual assault, the leader had an extensive background in suicide prevention, as well—a topic she was passionate about. I feel fortunate to have had this experience, because it gave me language and practical action steps to call upon in a crisis, should I ever need them.
The Green Dot strategy adheres to the motto “No one has to do everything … but everyone has to do something.” It teaches how to become a reactive and/or proactive source of disruption in high-risk or dangerous circumstances, including potential suicide. There are a variety of successful evidence-based prevention programs besides Green Dot out there, and the thing they share in common is explicit instruction in what to do. Good programs also seek to normalize the discussion about these high stakes, life-or-death situations. Perhaps most important of all is communicating the notion that prevention is an achievable goal.
If you are one of the 52% of fortunate Americans who doesn’t know someone who has died by suicide, I fervently hope it stays that way. Hope alone is not an effective prevention strategy, though. Reducing the suicide rate in Wyoming – and nationwide – requires gathering every proven resource and strategy at our disposal to create a lasting cultural shift where suicide can no longer masquerade as an option. It requires acknowledging risk factors and learning how to take appropriate steps to overcome them. It requires having uncomfortable conversations with loved ones, including children and teens. It requires action.
I am grateful for the relentless dedication to suicide prevention happening in corners of our communities across Wyoming. Those fierce advocates are working tirelessly to save lives, but also to prevent the devastating consequences of suicide felt by those left behind. Until we relinquish our position at the top of the rankings – or, better yet, work toward a future in which those suicide rankings are no longer necessary – we aren’t doing enough.
It is impossible to make a family who has experienced suicide whole. But it is possible to reduce the rate of suicide through prevention. No one has to do everything, but everyone has to do something.
If you or someone you know is in crisis:
Call 911 if you or someone you know is in immediate and life-threatening danger.
Text “WYO” to 741-741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.
Contact Charlie Health Intensive Outpatient Therapy at 866-491-5196 or visit charliehealth.com to learn more about their mission and virtual intensive outpatient therapy suicide prevention services.
Visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to learn about how to make a difference at afsp.org.
Learn more about Green Dot training at University of Wyoming by visiting uwyo.edu/greendot.
Learn about suicide prevention resources offered in our community by Grace For 2 Brothers at gracefor2brothers.org.
Advocate for suicide prevention education in our community by understanding the issue and destigmatizing solutions.