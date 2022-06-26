Because of my here-gone-back again relationship with Wyoming residency since 2000, both my memory and knowledge of Important Wyoming Facts contain some significant holes.
It’s why I can describe the intensity of the blizzard of March 2003 in great detail – down to the height of the drifts outside my home at the time – but have literally no idea who might have performed at Cheyenne Frontier Days in, say, 2015. It is for this reason that I must ask for forgiveness, because it’s possible that every single person but me knows this Important Wyoming Fact that I recently learned: basketball’s jump shot was invented in the 1930s on the eastern plains of Laramie County in Hillsdale, Wyoming.
I am embarrassed to say I’ve walked past the giant bronze statue in the Arena Auditorium before a University of Wyoming basketball game multiple times without registering the monumental historical value of who I was walking past: Kenny Sailors, UW basketball star and three-time All-American, and perhaps the primary reason why the Cowboys were able to win both the NCAA basketball championship over Georgetown University at Madison Square Garden in 1943, as well as an immediate subsequent win against St. John’s University, the 1943 National Invitational Tournament champion.
I knew vaguely that Wyoming had once won the NCAA Championship in the 1940s, but I didn’t know how truly remarkable this win was until two weeks ago when, ironically, I was avoiding watching Steph Curry lead his Golden State Warriors to a fourth NBA championship title by watching the documentary “Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story.”
As anyone who has read my columns about sports in the past knows, I am a diehard Cleveland Cavaliers fan, unable to suppress an eye-roll when Steph Curry is involved. Take note of the following charitable words, however: Steph Curry deserves credit and kudos for his role in telling the story of Wyoming’s Kenny Sailors to a wider audience in this documentary, for which he served as executive producer.
Basketball’s low-scoring history has always perplexed me. My grandfather, Charles Watson, was a dedicated high school girls basketball coach in the 1930s and 1940s; newspaper clippings of his teams’ games reflect scores like 15-11, 13-9, 20-12.
Before you assume low-scoring games were simply a given in girls basketball, check the scores of the Border War throughout history. In 1920, for example, University of Wyoming beat Colorado State by a whopping score of 16-8; in 1935, by a score of 26-20. The historical film footage included in “Jump Shot” finally brought those low-scoring games into perfect focus for me: it was hard to make a basket when a player’s feet were both firmly planted on the court and the basketball was pushed toward the basket with two hands.
Something new was brewing when Kenny Sailors entered the collegiate basketball scene and changed the sport forever. Before he perfected this unorthodox move, basketball was a slow game. A famous photo of Sailors’ jump shot that appeared in Life magazine in 1946 shows just how unorthodox it was; he is suspended in mid-air while the players around him stand flat-footed, watching as he prepares to release the ball and score over the top of them all.
His coaches knew his power and potential; a team of talented players supporting their star gave them the confidence to take their basketball show on the road, traveling by train throughout the United States to play anyone who would take them on. They won 32 games during the 1942-43 season; only nine of those were home games in Laramie.
All this would be enough for me to highly recommend “Jump Shot.” But it truly only scratches the surface of who Kenny Sailors was: devotion to his faith, his family and his country always outweighed his devotion to basketball. Without spoiling the details, his devotion to the power of basketball still outweighed most people’s in important and moving ways throughout his life. That life was a sterling one; a perfect embodiment of the Code of the West we hold dear in Wyoming.
Whether you’re a Kenny Sailors expert or someone late to the party, I cannot recommend this film enough. Whether you’re a passionate basketball fan or someone who couldn’t care less about the game, I cannot recommend this film enough. After watching it, you might even find yourself motivated to advocate for righting the injustice surrounding his legacy.
Important Wyoming Fact: Kenny Sailors was a Wyoming treasure and an example to us all. It’s hard to feel sorrow for the end of a life lived as well as his was, but you might shed a tear through the joy of witnessing it nonetheless.