I drag myself out of bed extra early and check the weather through the window: a little cloudy, noticeably windless, no sign yet of the oppressive heat I’ve been tracking for days.
It’s been a busy month, and I have no real business doing what I’m about to do because I have a to-do list as long as my arm of work projects, preparation for soon-to-arrive company, and a few new rows of lettuce to plant before things really go sideways in July. Never mind that — I pull on my arena clothes, grab breakfast and a travel mug of coffee, and make sure all my camera batteries are charged and ready to go.
Summer is officially here: I am about to slip away for a morning of rodeo photography. When it comes to pointing my camera at stories, few things make me happier.
Once at the park, I find my spot on the photo pit roof next to a friend I see only a few days in July each year — a PRCA photographer from Montana who travels hard from rodeo to rodeo, living a life full of long days in the sun and late nights editing thousands of photos. She is always cheerful; I wish she could travel by portkey instead of the miles of interstate between here and the next rodeo grounds.
A rodeo photography legend is there, too, restless and moving from spot to spot in a quest to find the angle that will capture this craziness best — because it is craziness, the idea that one should jump off a perfectly good horse running at full speed to catch a 1,200-pound steer. Then wrestle him to the ground.
We collectively take what feels like one billion photos. We’re all looking for our personal jackpots: when the cowboy skids the right direction to make the dirt fly just so, or the hazer is close enough to yell with equal parts encouragement and adrenaline, or the look of determination on a contestant’s face more determined than all the looks that came before.
It’s the same story every year. And yet every year, there is something new to see and capture.
It takes an enormous collective effort to pull off Cheyenne Frontier Days, with hundreds upon hundreds of volunteers chipping in to do their part because they believe in it — some for a lifetime, some after a few months of tagging along with a friend. That collective effort has developed into a rich legacy that sets our community apart from others, and it is awe-inspiring.
Sometimes the whole is greater than the sum of the parts, but in the case of legacy, I would argue that simply isn’t true. Rather, it’s a perfectly balanced equation, because the individual legacies of so many passionate Cheyenne Frontier Days volunteers cannot be underestimated.
To wit: the photo pit I was sitting on during qualifying rounds came to exist, in part, because of a volunteer named Randy Wagner. As a relative newcomer to Cheyenne Frontier Days, I first knew Mr. Wagner as the tall, old guy who I always stopped to talk to for a few minutes as he guarded the entrance to the chutes, another favorite place to lurk with my camera during regular afternoon performances.
He had the air of someone who had seen it all and come out the other side content to just vet folks from his chair under the arena, out of the sun, but still close to the action. I learned only later that Wagner was the original photography legend at CFD, and he had pretty much seen it all.
Evidence: in 1985, after photographing over 400 CFD rodeo performances inside the arena without incident, a bull veered his direction and decided his incident-free streak was over. With the exception of qualifying rounds, photographers no longer shoot from the open-air arena; they shoot from the photo pit, which was developed by Wagner (after recovering from his hospital stay) as an accessible, but safe way to capture the shots all rodeo photographers live for.
I won’t get to say hello to Randy Wagner this year; he died at age 89 in May. Many of his photographs live at the American Heritage Center in Laramie and the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum here in Cheyenne. They are stunning moments in history that reflect exactly the same story we see today, and also something entirely unique to his time in history and creative eye.
He modeled a love of rodeo and the care with which it can be captured through a lens, providing a challenge for photographers after him to honor and meet, and an invitation for everyone else to stop and really look at the marvelous (and crazy) thing unfolding before us.
That is a legacy to admire.
Elizabeth Dillow is a writer, photographer and graphic designer in Cheyenne. In addition to her regular digital camera, she intends to shoot some film this CFD in honor of Randy Wagner. She can be reached at edillow@mac.com.