Elizabeth Dillow FILE

Elizabeth Dillow

I drag myself out of bed extra early and check the weather through the window: a little cloudy, noticeably windless, no sign yet of the oppressive heat I’ve been tracking for days.

It’s been a busy month, and I have no real business doing what I’m about to do because I have a to-do list as long as my arm of work projects, preparation for soon-to-arrive company, and a few new rows of lettuce to plant before things really go sideways in July. Never mind that — I pull on my arena clothes, grab breakfast and a travel mug of coffee, and make sure all my camera batteries are charged and ready to go.

Elizabeth Dillow is a writer, photographer and graphic designer in Cheyenne. In addition to her regular digital camera, she intends to shoot some film this CFD in honor of Randy Wagner. She can be reached at edillow@mac.com.

