As I sit to write this, a 60-pound, 11-year-old Texas Heeler is guarding the threshold of my office. She looks like a mini-cow with her patches of white, black and brown; her rear is currently vaguely pink from sitting on some quarantine sidewalk chalk recently.
Her name is more common for a horse than a dog, but it’s also part of the reason we fell in love with her when she was advertised by the Western Australian Shepherd Rescue: Sister. She joined our family just over a year ago – just over six months after the loss of our beloved Australian Kelpie Ellie.
Sister came to us with a detailed background report. A native of Texas, she had lived with a family with two human boys for many years; the family wanted more kids, but brought home a puppy instead.
Eventually, the family added two more children to the mix. From what we understand, none of the children had ever been taught how to behave around a dog. One day (or a series of them), one of the children pulled on Sister’s face and she snarled. Possibly clacked her teeth together menacingly. The details weren’t fully clear, but she was banished to live outside full-time on a tether for 18 months while the family tried to find her another home.
When none appeared, she was taken to the vet for euthanization. A vet tech in the practice ran in to save her in the room where she was to be euthanized; her shaved leg marked her as a trauma survivor for months. Through the kindness of the vet tech and a network of rescue volunteers, Sister ended up in Glendo, Wyoming, in January 2019. She served as the official Glendo Public Library dog until we came to get her four months later. She was guarding the threshold of that door the first time we saw her in person.
It is hard to imagine a sweeter dog than Sister.
We adopted this dog because we were lost without Ellie. Six months felt like the bare minimum of time to pass before opening our home again to a rescue, but we couldn’t resist the idea of her. We knew from the listing she was a geriatric 10; against all better judgment, we simply didn’t care. This dog – Sister in a house full of sisters – was the dog for us, we knew. She has been everything we hoped for and more.
She is our therapist, our constant companion, our fitness partner, our alarm clock. She is a monster shedder, a slobbery water drinker and occasionally unaware of her size as she jumps up on a lap for a snuggle. She frequently eats owl pellets off the ground. It’s clear she doesn’t like a certain size of child, but everyone in our house measures above the “you must be this height” sign and refrains from roughly grabbing her face. She is not a perfect dog, but she is the perfect dog for us.
All this to say we cannot imagine living through this COVID-19 crisis without Sister by our side. I know for a fact tears have been shed and stress has been quietly shared with this sweet galoot of a dog. She doesn’t mind a hug or a face buried in her fur. She is the family member that wins the prize for “least annoying” at the close of each quarantined day. That’s a lofty honor to hold.
Our pets are also essential workers during this ongoing crisis. Psychologists agree that having a dog or other pet can protect against some of the worst mental health impacts from prolonged isolation. While never a substitute for a professional in a time of crisis, studies suggest that dogs do provide a buffer against stress – both mentally and physiologically.
Rescues and shelters across the country have reported a spike in foster and adoption rates, and that’s great news. It’s important to remember that when it becomes difficult to provide food for a family in a shattered economy, it also becomes difficult to provide food for a pet. The need is great – for people and for animals.
Food pantries need our help more than ever right now; consider making a donation to Wyoming Hunger Initiative at nohungerwyo.org to support that mission. If you’re able, consider donating a bag of pet food to the Empty Dish Pet Pantry run by Black Dog Animal Rescue, too. Hundreds of pounds of food have been distributed to families with beloved pets struggling to keep up.
Let’s all do what we can to take care of our Wyoming neighbors – both human and animal. Sister reminds me every day of what a gift that is.