My friend Pat recently asked me what I was going to write about next in this column; I looked at him blankly because I hadn’t planned an idea yet – for better or worse, I often operate on the fuel of last-minute adrenaline. As I stood next to him at a kitchen island waiting for him to slice brisket, I asked: What should I write about? He thought for a moment, and then vaguely gestured to the meat in front of him and the friends gathering in the kitchen – this. I should write about this.
I immediately knew exactly what he meant. “This” was everything happening at that moment: old friends, together after more than a year apart, gathering on a summer evening in June to catch up on stories about gardens and health and grandchildren and law school and trips postponed and trips rescheduled and how many inches the ones still growing taller have grown.
It was the mouth-watering smell of slow-cooked brisket piled onto paper plates with no duplicate side dishes, a dinner far greater than any five-star restaurant because it was prepared in nine different kitchens without advance coordination (yet was perfectly coordinated). It was knowing where to grab a drink without needing to be told, and being expected to take care of that yourself – inviting everyone to the space between family and formal company.
Oh, potluck dinner. How I have missed you.
We have long been fans of the potluck dinner in our family. One particular standout moment was the November potluck dinner we attended when our oldest daughter was in kindergarten; her school was teeming with immigrants from Peru, Bolivia, El Salvador, Bangladesh, Mongolia and Ethiopia. When everyone was tasked to bring a favorite dish that represented their home country, we brought homemade macaroni and cheese without a lot of thought – fine, but no match for the wealth of not-American food lined up on cafeteria tables made from recipes carried across borders to a new American home.
We feasted on other families’ favorites that night, making a solemn vow never to be busy on school potluck night. Elementary school potlucks in immigrant communities: more American than mac and cheese.
Of all the things taken away early in the pandemic, potluck dinners didn’t even register as a loss at the time to me. There were far more emotional crises to navigate, absurd routines to hammer out, new worries to quell. We learned to make do with computer screen connection – awkward and glitchy, but the best answer at the time to a miserable set of questions. The intangible thing that was lost during that time was the “this” that Pat waved his hand in reference to: hospitality. Bonus points when the hospitality smells like smoked brisket and sunshine.
The word hospitality comes from a Latin word, hospes, the meaning of which encompasses both guest and host. It’s a Venn diagram of a concept, with the overlapping area between the two containing all that is good about a potluck dinner on a summer night. It’s the feeling of being welcomed into a friendly environment, with generosity and the comfort to relax and be yourself. What it isn’t: formal. The potluck piece takes the pressure off the host, since everyone is invested in the work of feeding the group, whether it’s a handful of close friends or a crowd. But it doesn’t require a potluck to achieve; hospitality, at its best, simply invites another to connect and allows all the details that don’t really matter to fall away.
Looking back now, it’s easy to identify all the ways in which our quality of life was impacted by the abrupt absence of hospitality. And, it feels more important than ever to commit to extending hospitality moving forward, out of the “new normal” everyone talks so much about and into a new era of post-pandemic community.
Hospitality can be practiced in our homes, in our workplaces, in our classrooms. Everyone knows someone who is really good at it – but it isn’t a skill only certain people are born with. Hospitality is deliberate and, contrary to popular belief, free. Also contrary to popular belief: it does not require perfectly vacuumed floors, a Martha Stewart-worthy spread of dishes or even metal silverware.
Maya Angelou once said “people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” Her words are the heart of everything that is good about hospitality, about friends coming together, about a hodge-podge of family favorites masterfully served on a plastic folding table. Pick a time, extend an invitation to your people. Let the details fall away. Leave feeling full and happy.