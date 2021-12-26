The end of December has long been one of my favorite times of year because it’s the time people love to share their favorite books, music, photos and notable newsworthy events from the past 12 months.
I’ve been making these lists off and on for the better part of two decades now, and looking back at them continues to be a source of delight. With this in mind, I decided to share a (not-comprehensive) list of things I learned in 2021 – and encourage you to jot down your own!
1. Adjusting to life after the Air Force isn’t as hard as you think
With my husband’s retirement from a lifetime of the Air Force in July, we’ve fielded a lot of “How’s that going so far?” lines of questioning this year. The short answer: just fine. Of course, we settled in a community in which we were already deeply rooted, with friends and colleagues we’ve known for many years, with a rich history and exciting future. We can’t recommend this strategy enough.
2. What Jackson billionaires, mountain donkey races and adoption trafficking have in common
Actually, they have nothing in common at all – except that they’re all things I’ve learned about through books in 2021. I can’t recommend those books highly enough (“Billionaire Wilderness” by Justin Farrell, “Running with Sherman” by Christopher McDougall and “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate), but also reading in general: it remains one of the most steadfast and valued habits of my life. When the world has felt chaotic – which is to say, most of the year – reading has been a salve.
3. How to become a crazy plant lady
This is an easy one: move to a place you don’t intend to leave in a year or two. Buy a couple plants or accept a castoff every month or so. Water them. In no time at all, you can fill your space with a shocking amount of greenery, too.
4. It’s not always too late to bring the past back to life
I’ve played piano since I was 8 years old, but it’s been 29 years since I retired from formal instruction. This year, I was talked into giving it a go again, and it’s been an excellent exercise in (re)challenging myself to a higher standard. The sweet student whose lesson is before mine is close to the age I was when I started lessons; I’m glad I can show her you’re never too old to learn.
5. How to remove retropharyngeal lymph nodes
I am not a hunter (though I’m thrilled if you are). Despite this little detail, I do now know the basics of removing retropharyngeal lymph nodes from elk, deer or moose; if you ever find yourself on the side of a mountain needing help, I’m your girl. My work has taught me many thoroughly unexpected things over the years, and this definitely tops the list.
6. How to survive a 44-inch snowfall with pride intact
I know it doesn’t involve melting snow on the stovetop for flushing toilets when one’s well pump loses electricity for two days. Ahem.
7. There really is a special connection to people you grow up with
I managed to slip away for my 30th high school reunion in October – the first one I’ve ever been able to attend. Despite the fact that I hadn’t seen many of my classmates in person for nearly that amount of time, we picked up exactly where we left off. There is something special about the people who knew you when you wore green plaid pantsuits in kindergarten or dirt-caked softball cleats senior year.
8. Generosity doesn’t solve all the world’s problems, but it sure is a good start
Maybe it’s another reaction to another unsettling year, but I made a commitment to increasing the amount of time and money I donated to charitable causes in 2021; it made some difficult circumstances a little easier to bear in some cases, and, in other cases, had downright joyful results.
9. Bouncing back is a myth
I will remember 2021 as a year of great loss and tragedy for so many people I know and love. Over and over again, I’ve witnessed (and experienced) overwhelming grief. If I learned anything, it’s that “bouncing back” from grief is a dangerous expectation. It’s the forward motion – usually in a different direction with new perspective – that feels like a reasonable goal now.
10. Friends are the greatest gift of all
This is, of course, not a new lesson. But it’s what continues to see me through every joy, every tragedy and every moment in between. Cultivate them. Support them. Lean on them. Laugh with them. When life is distilled, they are the foundation.
Happy New Year.