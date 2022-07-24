Cheyenne has an amazing opportunity available through July 29! The StoryCorps Airstream trailer is parked in front of the Botanic Gardens Grand Conservatory and is inviting all members of the military community to share their stories as part of the Military Voices initiative tour.
If you aren’t familiar with StoryCorps, it’s a simple yet brilliant concept: the nonprofit organization’s mission is “to preserve and share humanity’s stories in order to build connections between people and create a more just and compassionate world.” Once recorded and with permission, all stories are preserved at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.
Since its founding in 2003, almost 600,000 people have had the opportunity to preserve their unique perspective on a wide-ranging variety of topics. If you’ve ever heard a StoryCorps conversation on the radio, you know these can be joyful, tearjerking stories that provide glimpses into lives you didn’t know existed, but then can never forget. I’ve listened to many a StoryCorps story in my car, waiting until the end to go and do whatever I was supposed to be doing next.
Here is why I’m urging anyone with a connection to the military community – and in Cheyenne, that is a whole lot of people – to participate: because stories have an expiration date unless they’re preserved somehow, and that lived experience is simply too valuable to allow to disappear.
Stories are endangered when they aren’t shared; they enrich our perspective and strengthen our empathy for others by filling in the gaps in documented history. On a very personal level, they provide context about life’s trajectory and how it might affect us through generations.
Any time we can better understand what the people we love have gone through in their own words, it matters. Any time we can better understand the societal forces and experiences that shape us as a country, it matters. This is exactly what the Military Voices initiative is here to do as a public service for our community.
For years, my husband’s grandfather would clam up when asked about his experience as a 20-year-old serving in the U.S. Army during World War II. He had convinced himself that no one was interested in hearing his stories, and that some of what he experienced was best left in the distant past anyway, buried deep and compartmentalized so he could focus on his post-war life.
We knew a few details about his service: where he served (Central Europe), what he drove (a tank), the fact that he witnessed horrors (liberating a concentration camp). It took years of convincing him that, in fact, the details of these stories of his were so important to us, and that the burden of carrying them alone was not just risky, but silly.
We didn’t know about StoryCorps when we proposed our preservation project a few years before Grandpa Elliott died in 2010. But what we did know at the time was that the expiration date on his stories was creeping ever closer, and we suspected he knew it, too, and wanted to share after so many years of keeping his experiences to himself. The answer, of course, was technology. Grandpa Elliott loved sending email on his old refurbished Mac, and agreed to respond to questions over email that his arthritic hands could so much more easily type instead of using a pen and paper.
The stories that came back over the course of about nine months of email exchange are rare, precious glimpses into a life we loved so much. He remembered many details of friendships, losses, shenanigans and the technical nitty-gritty of the U.S. Army in 1945, and once he started answering questions, it became easier for him to answer more.
His observations of the Europeans he interacted with during his time in Europe are frank and sometimes humorous; his experience driving the first tank into Langenstein-Zwieberge concentration camp in April 1945 – a camp his division, the 8th Armored Division, 83rd Infantry stumbled upon through curiosity and ended up liberating – is hard to read and harder to imagine. But because we asked him, we have a richer understanding of what plagued and shaped him throughout his life. We also can honor his sacrifice simply by knowing about it, and that’s a responsibility we take very seriously.
Stories are one of our most valuable resources as a community. They don’t have to be stories of heroism or danger to be impactful; sometimes just hearing about what an ordinary day on the job is like can broaden someone’s understanding about what it means to serve. Let’s show the country that we understand how much our community’s military voices matter. You’ll never regret preserving what could so easily be lost forever.
Elizabeth Dillow is a writer, photographer and graphic designer in Cheyenne. She encourages you to read more about StoryCorps online at storycorps.org and to make an appointment to record an interview this month. She can be reached at edillow@mac.com.