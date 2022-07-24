Elizabeth Dillow FILE

Cheyenne has an amazing opportunity available through July 29! The StoryCorps Airstream trailer is parked in front of the Botanic Gardens Grand Conservatory and is inviting all members of the military community to share their stories as part of the Military Voices initiative tour.

If you aren’t familiar with StoryCorps, it’s a simple yet brilliant concept: the nonprofit organization’s mission is “to preserve and share humanity’s stories in order to build connections between people and create a more just and compassionate world.” Once recorded and with permission, all stories are preserved at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.

Elizabeth Dillow is a writer, photographer and graphic designer in Cheyenne. She encourages you to read more about StoryCorps online at storycorps.org and to make an appointment to record an interview this month. She can be reached at edillow@mac.com.

