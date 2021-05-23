If last year’s graduations were marked by uncertainty, disappointment and doing our best to figure it out anyway, this year’s graduations feel remarkably … anticipatory.
After a long slog through the unknown, the world is once again waiting to welcome its newest graduates of all levels with open arms – and not behind the glass of computers and phones. The world is also eager to offer advice to new graduates. An old hippie once said never trust anyone over 30, so feel free to take this way-over-30-year-old’s advice with an extra grain of salt, but here it is all the same: Be curious.
There is a scene in 2020’s TV series “Ted Lasso” that I’ve thought about for months. The premise of this show revolves around Ted, an American football coach who has been hired to coach an English soccer team being intentionally driven into the ground by its current owner in an attempt to exact a nasty revenge on her ex-husband, Rupert. Ted knows exactly zero about football. Rupert is a smarmy and rude man suffering a significant pride injury after losing ownership of his beloved team in the divorce. He harbors utter disdain for this American “yokel.” When the two are at the same pub, Rupert challenges Ted to a game of darts, certain he’ll beat him. He clearly relishes the impending humiliation.
Ted lives by different rules, though, and doesn’t let the scorn get him down. He doesn’t disclose the fact that he is a master dart thrower (or why) because he wasn’t asked; Rupert simply assumed he was incompetent. Ted, on the other hand, takes it all in stride because he knows his life has been enriched a thousandfold by maintaining a sense of curiosity about people, about ideas, about life in general – and tells his opponent so. He has no hidden agenda. He seeks to understand the perspectives of others simply because he finds them interesting. It’s what makes him infuriatingly successful as a soccer coach. Spoiler: he wins at darts.
The world opens up for those willing to ask questions. The urge to stereotype others is strong, but it’s a dead-end proposition. Making a commitment to curiosity about people and their stories will surprise you, because people are always more complex than they appear at first glance. Listening to those stories will reward you with a greater understanding of other people’s experiences.
Choosing curiosity over judgment will net you a wealth of insight and human connection that you’ll be able to draw from for a lifetime.
Curiosity will also make you a better mystery solver. People love a good puzzle, but don’t make the mistake of believing puzzles and mysteries are the same. Puzzles have a definitive solution, which can be found by gathering finite pieces of missing information required to piece it all together. Puzzles make us sharp and observant, and those skills are essential! But when you’re curious, pursuing mystery becomes an option.
Mysteries – whether in science or social work or economics or firefighting – demand we think about possibilities that might not yet be evident, then make the best decision with the information we have at hand. Life isn’t just about what is, but why. The future contains puzzles, but it is a mystery. It cannot be solved so easily. To be successful in an uncertain future, practice curiosity.
Curiosity can lead us to daunting situations. Here’s an example: maybe you’ve decided that you want to join a club, but the moment you step in the room, it suddenly feels as if everyone else already knows how to act and what to do. You have three choices: pretend you know, too, while concealing panic that someone will call your bluff; find someone to ask for more information; or decide that X, whatever X might be, simply isn’t for you.
Pretending through panic is not productive. Nor is giving up on yourself before you have enough knowledge to make an informed choice. That leaves only one option: brave curiosity.
It’s definitely a skill that strengthens with use. What happens if the person you ask for help shames you for asking? This one’s easy: find a better person to ask. Seek out a Ted, not a Rupert. Don’t let someone with an overinflated sense of self-worth extinguish your curiosity. And worse yet, don’t let the sense of dread that you aren’t good/smart/talented enough extinguish it, either.
Curiosity will enable you to forge a reliable path, no matter what you’re pursuing, and the payoff – meaningful connections, meaningful challenges and meaningful experiences – is worth every awkward step into the unknown, propelled forward by wonder and courage alone. Because in the end, that’s all curiosity really is – wonder and courage. I wish you a lifetime of it. Happy graduation.