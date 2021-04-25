It’s been a week (month? year?) of overwhelmingly difficult news, so it’s almost understandable that the 26th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing – the worst case of domestic terrorism ever recorded in the U.S. – passed this year with barely a mention outside Oklahoma.
A refresher: on April 19, 1995, 168 people were killed by a deadly cocktail of ammonium nitrate and diesel fuel delivered via a rented Ryder truck. Almost 700 more people were injured. It wasn’t just the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building that was destroyed; 324 buildings and 86 cars in a 16-block radius were damaged or destroyed, as well – all in the name of anger.
Current U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland was in charge of the investigation and prosecution; the flawless leadership and dedication he displayed in the pursuit of justice for the victims has informed Americans’ understanding of the dangers of extremism ever since. He has not forgotten those dangers, and nor should we: anti-government hatred is a very real and frightening thing.
The memorial is built on the ground where the federal building once stood. The “Gates of Time” are engraved with 9:01 and 9:03, the moments immediately before and after the bombing, with a reflecting pool in between to symbolize the actual attack at 9:02 AM. One last moment of innocence. A moment of explosion. Every moment after, life would never be the same.
The one remaining wall of the building still stands on the far corner, and is incorporated into the memorial itself. The names of over 600 people who survived within a one block radius are engraved here on the Survivors Wall. Study a photo of the aftermath – it defies belief that anyone could have survived. Only six children survived the bombing. Between 1 and 5 years old in 1995, they’ve lived a lifetime with the effects of traumatic injuries they have no recollection of receiving.
The victims are honored in the Field of Chairs, with seats meant to represent the empty seats at their families’ tables. Full-size chairs for adults, small chairs for children – 15 from the building’s child care facility, four who were elsewhere in the building. The chairs are organized by who was on what floor of the building at the time of the blast, and the name of each person is etched on his or her respective chair. Three pregnant women were killed, and their unborn children are memorialized underneath their mothers’ names.
Across the street is a smaller memorial corner built by St. Joseph’s Old Cathedral, one of the oldest churches in Oklahoma City that was nearly completely destroyed that day. The surrounding brick wall is missing bricks to symbolize those killed, and a statue of Jesus stands with his back to the site were the federal building once stood. He holds his hand over his face in devastation, perpetually weeping.
Park rangers circulate the grounds, ready to guide anyone who needs guidance. Their jobs must be one part joy to talk with so many people while serving their country, and one part sorrow for the reason why.
The building that now houses the indoor portion of the National Memorial Museum was once The Journal Record newspaper’s offices; the National Memorial Institute for the Prevention of Terrorism operated here until 2014, training thousands of police officers across the country in counter-terrorism measures, as well as providing a central location for research. It lost its federal funding in 2014 and was forced to close.
A 100+-year-old American Elm tree known as the Survivor Tree sits in front of The Journal Record Building. It sustained tremendous damage in the bombing, and was subsequently chopped down to almost nothing in the investigation, since it was full of embedded debris – evidence – after the explosion. Somehow, it has continued to bloom each year, and now serves as a protected symbol of the heart of Oklahoma City. Smart people developed the Survivor Tree Seedling Program, which distributes seeds/saplings to Oklahoma nurseries and beyond each year. It’s estimated that hundreds of trees claiming the Survivor Tree as their origin grow across the United States now.
Surrounding the Survivor Tree is the Rescuer’s Orchard, made up of three species of trees (redbud, the Oklahoma state tree, and two other non-native species) symbolizing the 12,000 rescue workers who rushed from both inside and beyond Oklahoma to assist in the days and weeks after the blast. This orchard – stunning in spring, but beautiful in any season – is a powerful tribute, too.
Visit the memorial, if you can. It is worth the trip to bear witness to what hatred can become, and to what can grow from resilience in the face of what threatens to break us. No matter what, though, please do not forget.