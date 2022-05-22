Dear Class of 2022: Congratulations! You have survived the unknown, the ridiculous, the terrifying and the character-building in your recent years of schooling.
Unlike the Class of 2020, who got the plug pulled on their collective experience in academics, and the Class of 2021, who spent a great deal of time trying to locate where a working outlet might be, your experience over the last four years might be best characterized as a cartoon in which a banana peel is positioned on the ground for you to step on when you least expect it.
You’re walking along, minding your business, until you slip and fall with a flourish to complete the slapstick plot twist. You get back up, but with a little less trust than before, approaching sidewalks (and life) with a bit more caution. It’s hard to know if another unpredictable plot twist will make an appearance halfway through the story.
It would be both easy and completely understandable to be pessimistic about the world at this juncture between all you’ve ever known and the rest of your life. Pessimists believe that the worst thing that can happen, will; sometimes this means optimists get a reputation as the exact opposite – people who believe the best will always happen. I would argue that optimists aren’t just waiting around for good things to happen, though. Instead, optimists view obstacles in their path as temporary and solvable, not permanent and hopeless.
Now, more than ever, we need optimists.
Winston Churchill once said “the pessimist sees difficulty in every opportunity. The optimist sees opportunity in every difficulty.” Optimism is not unrealistic; it’s a rational response to what otherwise could paralyze us with a sense of overwhelm and worry.
Optimists do not give into the fear that pessimists too often peddle, warning of danger around every corner. They do not ignore problems, but rather get to work figuring them out – and seek out those who are equally focused on action over apathy. They acknowledge that things can and often do happen to us, but refuse to accept that they have no control over their response.
In fact, it might be this shift of mindset that makes the biggest difference of all: optimism isn’t blind hope. It’s the belief that you have the agency to affect positive change. Optimists are willing to try and fail – in fact, they’re willing to try and fail multiple times, because they’ve learned that the only way past is through.
Shortly after I was hired for my first real job, a new colleague called me out at a meeting for being young and idealistic; according to her, I would learn soon enough how hard the world was and why thinking I could make a difference was delusional. Her intention was … well, I’m not sure what her intention was. I do know it was hurtful, but I also know I didn’t allow it to derail me. I got to work figuring things out, and I sought out the people who were equally focused on action over apathy. I showed up every day, ready to do my part, and I did make a difference. I remember choosing optimism. I don’t remember that colleague’s name.
Now, more than ever, we need optimists.
Cheyenne lost a true optimist a few months ago when former Mayor Bill Nation died at age 96. I didn’t know him, but I was moved by the description of his relationship to the world. He cared deeply about his family and his community, devoting his life to the service of both. He was a veteran of World War II, present in Tokyo Bay for the surrender of Japan in 1945; his lifelong involvement in organizations at home reflected his interest in building a strong Cheyenne that people could proudly call home.
I also came across a story about him that caught me off guard: in 1974, the American Nazi Party had its sights set on making Cheyenne its national headquarters because of the “absence of political corruption” and “dedication to the great traditions of the United States of America,” among other things. Mayor Nation made it abundantly clear – and invited the residents of his beloved city to do the same – that he was not interested in their brand of worldview. Thankfully.
Not all pessimists are Nazis, obviously. But they do have the power to exert negative influence on anyone willing to listen, spreading their fatalism like salt on fields. I believe optimists have more influence, and maybe it goes without saying – a far better track record.
My wish for you as you graduate is that you’ll deliberately choose optimism in everything you do. You have ideas and skills and more influence than you realize, and we need you to make your mark. Now, more than ever.