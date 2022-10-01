Elizabeth Dillow FILE

As recently as the 1970s, many mental health researchers relied upon a scientifically untested number – six, the average size of an immediate family – as the amount of people greatly affected by a suicide death.

If this feels ridiculously low to you, you aren’t alone: researchers now assert through actual research and increased understanding that the number of those affected by a single suicide is closer to an average of 150 people. This includes the long- and short-term bereaved, as well as those who are affected or exposed to the suicide. One year ago, I wrote in this space about having recently been included in the grouping of people greatly affected by a suicide; by the end of 2021, I would be included in four more of those lists of 150+ people.

