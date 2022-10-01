As recently as the 1970s, many mental health researchers relied upon a scientifically untested number – six, the average size of an immediate family – as the amount of people greatly affected by a suicide death.
If this feels ridiculously low to you, you aren’t alone: researchers now assert through actual research and increased understanding that the number of those affected by a single suicide is closer to an average of 150 people. This includes the long- and short-term bereaved, as well as those who are affected or exposed to the suicide. One year ago, I wrote in this space about having recently been included in the grouping of people greatly affected by a suicide; by the end of 2021, I would be included in four more of those lists of 150+ people.
I recently heard an interview with an author who said she didn’t want her character to tell you what happened, she wanted her to tell you how it made her feel. I will do the same: the last five months of 2021 made me feel shock, sick to my stomach, heartbroken, scared and angry. Most of all, it made me feel sadness stacked upon sadness.
A year later, Wyoming still sits atop the rankings in suicides per capita. We lead the same “suicide belt” we led a year ago, sharing the top 10 with the same regional neighbors. The Youth Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System continues to track an increase in the number of teenagers who have thought about suicide as a solution, as well as an increase in those who have attempted it.
Despite all this, I believe something is shifting in Wyoming. A shift that isn’t quite big enough to achieve momentous change yet, but a shift all the same.
If you’re paying attention (and I desperately beg you to pay attention), you’ll have noticed that shift in hundreds of yellow feathers carefully tucked on the left side of cowboy hats during Cheyenne Frontier Days to raise awareness about suicide, in honor of beloved Laramie County native Cole Allen, who died by suicide one year ago on Oct. 5.
You’ll have heard it in the message Garth Brooks shared with our community, to implore us to stop “cowboying up” about mental health struggles, but rather be fearless and seek help, just as cowboys do with the pick-up men who lend a hand and a horse to save them from danger.
You’ll see it in the eyes of the Allen family, recently featured in a powerful episode of the documentary “A State of Mind: Confronting our Mental Health Crisis” that aired on WyomingPBS in September; their steely determination to do everything in their power to ensure no other family experiences the pain they feel shines through. That shift is evident every time people watch that episode and are moved to check in more regularly on a family member or friend who reminds them of Cole.
Signs of a state that might actually be at the threshold of real change are everywhere, actually. Gov. Mark Gordon spoke twice just this past week about the state of mental health in Wyoming; first at the 2022 Wyoming Suicide Prevention Symposium held in Cheyenne, then at the 2022 Connect2Women Conference, held in Casper. His message was clear and straightforward: Wyoming has a problem, and it’s going to take awareness, resources and all of us to learn how to stop missing the moment of crisis in our friends and neighbors.
A shift looks like more people acro ss the state trained in Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR), a simple, yet effective method to prevent the most preventable cause of death. It looks like organizations who invest even more time bringing Mental Health First Aid and ASIST training to their workplaces. It looks like more widespread use of Safe2Tell Wyoming, an anonymous reporting app that allows students to identify risks and safety concerns.
It looks like having hard conversations about placing time and distance between lethal means and those at increased risk for suicide by building a culture where safely locking up firearms is second nature. It looks like a group of University of Wyoming students raising money for the Jed Foundation, which provides suicide prevention resources on college campuses.
It looks like the numbers 988, which will reach crisis help from someone in Wyoming when dialed. It looks like community task forces created to combat suicide by inviting more people to get involved in proven strategies to end our epidemic.
It looks like not waiting around until it happens to you.
This bears repeating: it is impossible to make a family who has experienced suicide whole. But it is possible reduce the rate of suicide through prevention. No one has to do everything, but everyone has to do something.
Elizabeth Dillow is a writer, photographer and graphic designer in Cheyenne. She can be reached at edillow@mac.com.