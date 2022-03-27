There’s a famous scene at the end of the 1940 film adaptation of John Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath” where Henry Fonda, playing Tom Joad, recites an emotional goodbye speech to his mother as she urges him to flee and evade capture for killing two men.
She is understandably heartbroken, but his gist is this: every man’s soul is just a small piece of a much larger whole, so his mother need only to look around after he’s gone to feel his presence everywhere – from children laughing to the fight for freedom and justice.
Full disclosure: When I was a freshman in high school, I didn’t really grasp or care much about anything John Steinbeck wrote. Much to my English’s teacher’s chagrin, this particular piece of literature was lost on a 15-year-old who had way better things to think about at the time. She would no doubt smile ever-so-smugly to know that I finally figured it out a few years ago, when I read about one of my personal heroes crediting his entire philosophy of service to the slightly paraphrased words of John Steinbeck: “wherever there’s a fight so that hungry people may eat, we’ll be there.” Straight out of Tom Joad’s pre-lam speech.
That hero: Chef José Andrés, a Spanish-born cook who immigrated to the United States in 1990 at age 21. In just three years, he had proven himself worthy to take over the kitchen at Jaleo, a restaurant in Washington, D.C.; it wasn’t long before he built a reputation (and restaurant empire) for serving creative, delicious food that saw guest reservation lists filling up months in advance.
I’ve never had the chance to eat at Jaleo. I don’t speak Spanish, and I’m not that familiar with Spanish food. Andrés apparently once taught a culinary physics course at Harvard, and a “culinary physics course at Harvard” is so far from my experience, it’s laughable. Clearly, his talent and ambition as a chef are unmatched, but it’s what he did after a catastrophic earthquake tore Haiti apart in 2010 that is the notably heroic part for me – he founded a nonprofit organization named World Central Kitchen to feed people in crisis.
If it sounds simple enough, that’s because it is. This chef shows up – not unlike a superhero who just materializes – to feed people when they’re hungry. World Central Kitchen doesn’t wait to devise complicated plans or hem and haw about the best course of action, because the best course of action is already clear: when disaster strikes, food is not only necessary to restore physical well-being, but mental well-being, as well.
If you’re lucky enough (like me) to have avoided fleeing a war-torn country or a raging wildfire or a massive tornado that erased any trace of your home or belongings, you likely haven’t felt the small relief that comes from someone handing you a hot meal in a time of desperation. However, if you’ve ever had a baby or lost a family member or recovered from a hospitalization, maybe you do know the comfort that comes from receiving a meal prepared by someone whose only goal is to take care of you. It’s a powerful feeling, and one that Chef Andrés takes very seriously as his life’s work.
In its nearly 12 years of existence, Andrés’ World Central Kitchen has served more than 60 million meals; when disaster strikes, they set up fast and cook even faster. It isn’t just any food, either, but familiar comfort food, well-matched and well-prepared for the people in crisis.
Underwater volcano eruption in Tonga? Mudslides in Brazil? Wildfires in suburban Boulder County? Tornados in Kentucky? Hurricane in Puerto Rico? World Central Kitchen is “first to the frontlines” doing its best to be everywhere a need exists. By plugging into local networks of community volunteers and local restauranteurs, his organization can be up and running in mere hours to feed refugees, first responders and anyone else who needs it. And so, so many people have needed it.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine just over a month ago, World Central Kitchen has served more than two million meals to refugees crossing into Poland, Romania, Hungary and Moldova. When fleeing Ukrainians step off a bus, train or find themselves escaping this war on foot, a hot meal awaits them when they cross a border. Local chefs and volunteers are cooking around the clock to keep up with the demand, with no end in sight.
It’s hard not to be moved by the simple practicality of feeding people in a crisis – with great respect and without expectation. It’s the opposite of apathy, and the highest form of honoring our shared humanity: show up to the fight, wherever it may be.