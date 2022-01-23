Sometimes the heart wants what it wants, and sometimes what the heart wants is an antique picture of a laughing cat.
Let me explain: my grandmother, who most definitely was not a cat person, had a framed photo of a cat hanging by the door in her breezeway throughout my childhood. The caption read “Ha, Ha, Ha, It must be so!” which made little sense to me even as a child, but I loved that laughing cat intensely. It was the source of much comfort and familiarity growing up; I spent hours reading and playing in that breezeway under its watchful, happy eye.
A few years ago, while visiting family in Ohio, I noticed that my younger sister was brazenly displaying my grandma’s cat in her house – I had clearly missed the chance to pull my big sister card and claim it for myself. No matter; I am a whiz at Google, and with a bee in my bonnet about figuring out just where this cat came from, I got to work and discovered it was one of the earliest examples of an “LOL cat,” or funny cat meme. From the March 1929 Parents magazine ad:
The Perfect Picture for the Nursery: A Genuine Photograph of The Laughing Cat
Every mother will want one of these 5” x 8” photos for the nursery. Finished like the finest photographs in your home. It’ll brighten up the whole room. Sent anywhere on receipt of $1.00. Or if you want it in a beautiful polychrome frame, send $2.00.
Photocraft Studios, Dept. D, 120 LaSalle Ave., Kenmore, N.Y.
I’m not sure exactly what my grandmother was doing with this $2 nursery photo hanging in a beautiful polychrome frame in her breezeway, since neither my uncle nor my mother were alive yet in 1929. It’s possible that it belonged to one of her five siblings and passed down to her later in life; I don’t remember her ever talking about it, it was just a fact of life. All I know is this cat wields tremendous power to immediately transport me to my grandmother’s house – a pretty great magic trick made more valuable every year since her death in 1986.
I am fortunate to be married to someone who is occasionally known by the nickname “The eBay King.” The next step in my quest was to unleash said King on the task of acquiring for me a laughing cat of my very own. He squinted his eyes at me a little when I assigned him this project; it’s not the first outlandish thing I’ve ever had my heart set on, but it might be the most outlandish. He found it, of course. It wasn’t the cheapest thing he’s ever bought on eBay, but it might be the best thing.
My laughing cat – framed in more of a vintage frame vs. a polychrome one – hangs by the doorway in my office where I can agree (while still being vaguely perplexed) “It must be so!” on a regular basis. I got to thinking about its origins again a few days ago when I heard a story on NPR about the speed of which humans become obsessed by trends and memes (and trends that become memes) and how algorithms we don’t really understand fully are so influential now in how we perceive news, culture, and the unpredictability of technology, finance and health we’ve all experienced over the last two years.
Rebecca Jennings studies these viral fads and calls them “garbage trends,” or trends that come out of nowhere, take over for a few weeks and die off in the “figurative landfill of ideas.” Trends have been creeping up on us and fizzling into nothingness for hundreds of years, of course. And yet, in my office hangs a nearly 100-year-old cat meme. It was surely a fast-burning moneymaking scheme hatched by some folks who gambled that mothers everywhere would love this hanging in their children’s trendy nurseries. To me, it’s a physical thread of memory connecting me to someone I loved dearly and lost. One person’s garbage is another person’s treasure?
The photo itself is dated 1926, and signed “Rawleigh.” A little more Googling revealed this to be Ernest Rawleigh, an accomplished photographer and painter who immigrated to the United States in 1910. He served as General John J. Pershing’s official photographer in World War I, documenting the war in over 2,500 photographs that earned him a citation for valor on the battlefields of France. Who knows why Ernest Rawleigh was both an accomplished war photographer and an accomplished cat photographer; maybe his heart wanted the opposite of wartime bloodshed and he found it in the silliness of a toothy-grinned cat.
It must be so.