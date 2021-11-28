During Thanksgiving, I decided to take a cue from this very newspaper and be intentional for something (or in this case, someone) I’m thankful for: Ms. Judi Durica, my literature/humanities teacher from sixth grade through my senior year.
I still rely on what I learned from her; that’s the legacy of an especially wonderful teacher. Beyond my family, she ranks in the top three most influential people I’ve ever known; that’s the legacy of an especially wonderful human.
Ms. Durica had a laugh that was more like a cackle, and she shared it freely with her students. It didn’t take long for her to see our best and complete selves – and for us to believe her – even though I have photographic evidence from those mid-1980s middle school years that clearly indicates we were neither best nor complete. Because I moved through her classes with the same set of classmates over the years, it was easy to forget that we weren’t her only students. Who else could there be when she made us feel as valued as she did?
She was an expert storyteller. I remember listening with horror about how a nun at the Catholic school she attended caught her talking in class one time too many (as a serial talker with a long RAP sheet, I was wide-eyed). With arms outstretched, she was tasked with holding multiple dictionaries in each palm for what seemed like an eternity, though an eternity that ended in tears and shame.
By contrast, she used dictionaries to teach us endless lists of vocabulary, and we learned to use them in a constant stream of writing assignments. Thinking back, it’s almost as if she was cleverly teaching us that words could be used to hurt or to inspire – and she always pushed us to use them for good.
She challenged us to think by handing us difficult books with the expectation that we would become better thinkers ready for bigger challenges. Some of it I didn’t like (I’m looking at you, Shakespeare) but much of it became the foundation of my favorite learning experiences. We read and discussed Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible” just before she packed our ragtag middle school selves on a school bus to see a live evening performance of it at a fancy theater in the Valley. In high school, she introduced us to Maya Angelou and Elie Wiesel, and then somehow arranged for us to hear them speak at nearby Kent State University. I “met” Donald Woods and Steve Biko through her instruction; they quickly inspired me to pay attention to what other people in the world might be experiencing because it wasn’t at all like suburban Ohio.
That’s kind of the point: a good teacher helps you look up and outside of your box to see what the rest of the world is doing.
I have vivid memories of the life lessons we learned in her classroom, as well. In the summer between seventh and eighth grade, one of our cohort was killed in a tragic waterskiing accident; he was a prodigy barefoot waterskiier, and the actions of a careless boater nearby changed the world in an instant. Ms. Durica was our rock, our guide through grief, even though she was grieving right along with us.
We also grieved with her in the way teenagers vaguely understand miscarriage. She wanted to have a baby so badly and experienced a number of very difficult health circumstances that always led to grave disappointment. She didn’t hide her despair over this from us, though it never seemed to veil the joy she felt from being our teacher. As an adult looking back, I know now it could not have been easy to maintain that balance, or even if she was maintaining it at all. When she finally had a baby in 1988, we rejoiced with her on the momentous occasion we understood it was.
I know the name of that long-awaited daughter. I looked her up on Facebook once, and I saw what I needed to see: a woman beaming in a profile photo, two smiling children on her lap. She is 33 now. Her mom never got to see those babies, and barely knew her own; Ms. Durica died just 2½ years after her daughter was born, just months before I graduated from high school. She was only 39.
It feels like a confusing trick of the space-time continuum now, as I am officially a full 10 years older than the age she was at her death. But her love of life, of the people she chose to serve, of the family she so desperately wanted, of the lessons she taught us – I am so thankful for all of it.