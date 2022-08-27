I was recently sorting through some papers and spent a little time looking at my childhood collection of Electric Company magazines my mom sent me a few years ago.
“The Electric Company” was a 1970s TV show produced by the Children’s Television Workshop for PBS – it had a short-lived, but extremely fun reboot about 15 years ago – and a companion kids’ magazine was published from 1972-87.
My love of the Electric Company spans a lifetime, in all forms. I had to stop and giggle at an article about what our 1980 selves thought the world might look like in the future:
“Some people already have video recorders that record a TV show on a tape cassette. You can play it back as many times as you want. You can also buy cassettes with movies already on them. Not only that, but with a home video camera, you can make your own TV tapes. Instead of just sitting there watching TV, you’ll be making your own TV shows. Right now, video recorders are pretty big and too expensive for most people. But someday they’ll be on almost all TV sets.”
Here’s a true story: by 1991, there were video recorders (weighing well over 20 pounds) available to high school seniors to lug around on their shoulders and record their classmates for an entire year. I know, because I was one of four people who filmed, edited and produced a terrible quality, but priceless senior class film in 1991. We were amazed at our power.
Kids today would literally laugh us out of town because smartphones are approximately 10,000 times more powerful than anything we had at our disposal back then. That’s OK, kids of today, just wait 30 years or so, when someone will laugh you out of town with that silly smartphone you once had.
Another prediction from the same 1980 issue:
“You get a small control box that looks something like a pocket calculator. Then, by pushing buttons, you can answer questions that come over the TV. The audience becomes part of the show … After a speech by the president, the audience can push a button and tell just what they thought of it.”
Well done, Electric Company. You successfully predicted Twitter.
Or this one:
“Flying out in space are special satellites that carry TV waves from one place on Earth to another. These satellites are used when there’s a big event, like the Olympics. That way, people all over the world can watch the same show. Someday, you’ll be able to see shows from other countries every day. How? With a Home Space Antenna. It will pick up TV signals from the satellites. You could watch a comedy show from Iceland or a baseball game from Japan – or any other program coming from anywhere on Earth.”
It’s easy to take technology for granted, isn’t it? But when you chart out the progress of how things we watch or read has developed throughout history, it is breathtaking to think about what we’ve been able to accomplish and how accessible the world really is. The pace of how fast technology changes (and the culture it delivers) is equally breathtaking – anyone that studies social media can tell you that platforms have the power to accelerate trends, ideas and actions at a dizzying rate; all this comes with real impacts on industries, local and global economies, and how we go about our day-to-day lives.
Future predictions aren’t just for kicks and giggles, because the future is full of what we can’t yet imagine, and what we can’t yet imagine is going to affect us in ways we really can’t imagine.
But future predictions are also for kicks and giggles, in my book, which is why I invite you to conduct a little end-of-summer activity with your people. Here’s the idea: at your next picnic or BBQ, ask everyone to write down five to 10 predictions for technology in the future – at least 30 years from now is best, McFly. And then seal them all up in an envelope and tuck it inside the time capsule every home has: the junk drawer. Proceed to forget about it while you live your life, engaging in or avoiding technology trends as you see fit.
One day, far in the future, stumble upon your envelope of predictions and marvel at how quaint everyone was in the 2020s. It’s exciting to think about the ways in which our ridiculous ideas might actually be spot-on decades from now. We can only imagine.
Elizabeth Dillow is a writer, photographer and designer in Cheyenne. Her favorite “Electric Company” character was Easy Reader. She can be reached at edillow@mac.com.