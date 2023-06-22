Summer is here! That’s what the calendar says, at least. My first day of summer included saying a melodramatic goodbye to my flowers during lunch as I took a few photos to preserve them for posterity, since the forecasted hail would surely return them in shreds to the soil from whence they came. The hail never materialized, and summer seems to be struggling to materialize, too. Sometimes summer just needs us to believe in it a little harder, though – to close our eyes, click our heels, and remember that on a glorious Wyoming 84º summer day, there really is no place like home.
Long story short: summer will come. It always does, even though it tends to fly by at breakneck speed, leaving us wondering how in the world it can be winter again. [Note: there are places in the U.S. that experience their year in evenly distributed seasons. I know.] One surefire way to slow down that pace is to create a summer bucket list. A bucket list should not be confused with a to-do list — in fact, a bucket list might be the opposite of a to-do list, because a to-do list deals in responsibilities and a bucket list sounds like delight. Committing your list to paper makes those dreams more likely to come true; they can be grand or tiny, simple or complex. The only rule is they must be fun (to you, your family). Bonus points for taking pictures of the list in action so you can look back and remember that you didn’t let summer slip away without a fight.
Need some help getting started?
1.Try your hand at geocaching.
Geocaching is a modern-day treasure hunt minus the peril and financial investment. The way it works is simple: People hide things in little (or sometimes big) containers, and you take a walk or hike to surreptitiously find said container. Open it up, look at the contents, sign the log, and record your find on the “Geocaching” app available for all varieties of mobile devices. There are 213 recorded geocaches in Cheyenne alone — the app provides a general location, but you have to do the grunt work of finding it yourself. Sometimes it’s easy, sometimes you walk around in circles convinced you’re the subject of an elaborate prank. Once you’ve found and logged 10-plus geocaches, you might get the itch to make and hide your own.
2. Save Wednesday at 6 p.m. for the Cheyenne Slow Roll.
Slow Rolls are community bike rides — originally started in Detroit in 2010, they’ve been adopted across the U.S. as a way to explore neighborhoods, get some fresh air and exercise, and meet up with old friends and new. Cheyenne’s version of the Slow Roll has been around for a few years now; simply meet at the Big Boy engine at Holliday Park at 6 p.m. on a summer Wednesday evening and plan to meander with other bicyclists of all ages for about an hour or so. Bicycles are available to rent if you don’t have your own!
3. Plan a milkshake (or craft beer, or pizza, or breakfast burrito) judging contest.
Who has the best (fill in the blank) in town? Plan a weekly or monthly visit to a new location and decide for yourself! Talk it over casually or devise a “formal” scoring system — no matter how you conduct your tastings, make it a date with family or friends and make some treasured summer memories in the process. Want to try milkshakes? There’s a lot more blending going on in this town beyond McDonald’s; try Penny’s Diner, The Boardroom, Ruby Juice, the Diamond Horseshoe Café, or the soon-to-be-open Freddy’s, to name just a few. Or, make an afternoon of it and venture out of town to Big Dipper in Laramie or the Chugwater Soda Fountain in Chugwater.
4. Take the Cowboy Character Challenge.
The Cowboy Character Challenge is hosted by Visit Laramie, but fortunately for us in Laramie County, many of the locations are well within reach. The challenge is simple: download the (free) “Visit Laramie” Adventure Planner app and check in to five or more outdoor retailers, trails or campgrounds around Southeast Wyoming to be eligible for prizes. Level I has 70 locations, so it’s sure to keep you exploring all summer. Whether you like to camp, fish, picnic or day hike, there’s a place for you on the easy-to-navigate list. You might discover some new locations or rediscover some old favorites, all in our beautiful backyard.
Your turn. Think of some things you’ve always wanted to do, make a plan to do them, and delight in the summer of 2023. When the snow flies, you’ll have great memories to tide you over until next year.
Elizabeth Dillow is a writer, photographer and graphic designer in Cheyenne. She is hard at work creating her own (Southeast Wyoming) Summer Bucket List for her Chicagoland niece who arrives for an extended visit soon. She can be reached at edillow@mac.com.