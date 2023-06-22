Elizabeth Dillow FILE

Elizabeth Dillow

Summer is here! That’s what the calendar says, at least. My first day of summer included saying a melodramatic goodbye to my flowers during lunch as I took a few photos to preserve them for posterity, since the forecasted hail would surely return them in shreds to the soil from whence they came. The hail never materialized, and summer seems to be struggling to materialize, too. Sometimes summer just needs us to believe in it a little harder, though – to close our eyes, click our heels, and remember that on a glorious Wyoming 84º summer day, there really is no place like home.

Long story short: summer will come. It always does, even though it tends to fly by at breakneck speed, leaving us wondering how in the world it can be winter again. [Note: there are places in the U.S. that experience their year in evenly distributed seasons. I know.] One surefire way to slow down that pace is to create a summer bucket list. A bucket list should not be confused with a to-do list — in fact, a bucket list might be the opposite of a to-do list, because a to-do list deals in responsibilities and a bucket list sounds like delight. Committing your list to paper makes those dreams more likely to come true; they can be grand or tiny, simple or complex. The only rule is they must be fun (to you, your family). Bonus points for taking pictures of the list in action so you can look back and remember that you didn’t let summer slip away without a fight.

Elizabeth Dillow is a writer, photographer and graphic designer in Cheyenne. She is hard at work creating her own (Southeast Wyoming) Summer Bucket List for her Chicagoland niece who arrives for an extended visit soon. She can be reached at edillow@mac.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus