It was sometime around 1979 that I first discovered the power of a penny. During the summer, I always got to stay with my grandma for a week – no parents, no siblings – and that week was full of all sorts of experiences that rivaled the excitement of Christmastime.
Among the highlights: eating raspberries straight from my grandma’s raspberry bushes, enjoying the luxury of a window air conditioner on a humid August day, and, best of all, the moment when she brought her coin collection down from the attic to work on with me after dinner.
Her extensive coin collection was like an astonishing treasure chest. With the sounds of a summer evening through an open window as the soundtrack, she would lay organized binders and disorganized containers of Morgan and Peace dollars, Walking Liberty half dollars, an abundance of rare quarters from the 1800s, Mercury dimes, Buffalo nickels and pennies in front of me.
So many pennies. It was part of my coin collection responsibilities to identify pennies from the faraway cities of San Francisco, Philadelphia and Denver and sort them appropriately – a job I took very seriously. In the near cashless world we live in today, we’re told pennies are more trouble than they’re worth; that does not stop me from rescuing a penny from the ground. Extra points for sheaves of wheat or a rare mint marking.
During the years I’ve lived in Cheyenne, pennies have revealed themselves to have a superpower: here, pennies build community. Through the “sixth-penny” special purpose 1% sales tax, residents deliberately invest in projects that make Laramie County a better place. As County Commissioner Gunnar Malm was quoted recently in this newspaper, “Everyone gets to pick what their community looks like going forward by their vote.” This resonated on a different level for me this year, the year that my family picked what community we would make our long-term home after 27+ years of moving wherever the Air Force sent us. We could have gone anywhere, really. But we didn’t. We chose this community.
The investments Laramie County has made over the decades since the sixth-penny sales tax was first introduced continue to have positive ripple effects long after the projects are completed. It is mind-boggling to consider the top-notch amenities and services available to a community the size of ours. The Greater Cheyenne Greenway, state-of-the-art fire stations, modern safety and communications equipment, a world-class Botanic Gardens, a vibrant park system, a versatile Archer Complex, community center improvements and a nationally recognized county library are just a few of the marvels our pennies have purchased. Even the less flashy projects like water main improvements, sewer line upgrades and the occasional piece of solid waste equipment have ensured that all areas of Laramie County can continue to thrive.
There are so many worthy propositions on this year’s Specific Purpose Tax Election ballot. I am supportive of each and every one because I believe wholeheartedly in the unique opportunity we have to decide to build the kind of community that invests in itself wisely and proactively, on its own terms, and always with an eye on the future. Each proposition is like a piece of a puzzle; each contributes significantly to the strength of our county. I firmly believe that any missing puzzle pieces become missed opportunities to make our county whole, resilient and positioned to weather storms – even the ones that have not yet been named.
We chose Cheyenne and Laramie County because it invests in infrastructure. It invests in engagement, literacy, learning and curiosity. It invests in athletic opportunities for youth that double as character-building opportunities for life. It invests in both a town of 204 people and a city of 65,000. It invests in growth and innovation. It invests in public-private partnerships. Most importantly, it invests in people.
My family has lived on both coasts, in the Deep South and along the entire stretch of I-25 from Montana to New Mexico. I can say without hesitation that while there are wonderful characteristics of just about every place we’ve lived, none of them have cracked the code on investing in themselves the way our small, but mighty Laramie County has.
This is the kind of place I want to live. This is what I want my community to look like. I ardently hope it’s what you want your community to look like, too. If you haven’t already cast your ballot, please make sure to visit your polling station on Election Day, this Tuesday, Nov. 2. Picking what our community looks like is simply too important to miss.