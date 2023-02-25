In our relatively small collection of records exists a masterpiece above masterpieces — an album so unbearably brilliant it ranks in my own personal top five albums of all time, of any genre. This, of course, is saying something considering the sheer volume of music I’ve collected and loved in my lifetime.

Send me to a deserted island with room for only five, and this one makes the cut. I’ve owned it in multiple formats over the years, but this one is the most special: it’s the original 1959 vinyl issue of “Time Out” by The Dave Brubeck Quartet.

Elizabeth Dillow is a writer, photographer and graphic designer in Cheyenne. Her dad loved the American West in general and Wyoming, in particular, as much as he loved jazz. She can be reached at edillow@mac.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus