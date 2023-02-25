In our relatively small collection of records exists a masterpiece above masterpieces — an album so unbearably brilliant it ranks in my own personal top five albums of all time, of any genre. This, of course, is saying something considering the sheer volume of music I’ve collected and loved in my lifetime.
Send me to a deserted island with room for only five, and this one makes the cut. I’ve owned it in multiple formats over the years, but this one is the most special: it’s the original 1959 vinyl issue of “Time Out” by The Dave Brubeck Quartet.
Jazz is uniquely American, and Dave Brubeck and his steadfast quartet — Paul Desmond, Eugene Wright and Joe Morello — were uniquely jazz. Not the kind you might hear on an elevator, but the kind that’s anything but smooth. “Time Out” is light and joyful, while simultaneously weaving an undercurrent of innovation that originally had critics widely panning it for simply being too … weird for the straight-and-narrow 1950s.
It interpreted time signatures picked up throughout the musicians’ travels in Europe and Asia as Cold War weapons of diplomacy for the U.S. State Department, and pushed the boundaries of what Americans were used to by throwing standard 4/4 time out the window. It wasn’t the first album this quartet released, but it fast became the most famous. The critics were wrong; “Time Out” and its massively popular single “Take Five” quickly became the highest selling jazz single of all time. Still.
Oh, to have been in attendance at the Cheyenne Civic Center in November 1986 to hear Dave Brubeck play. How fortunate that audience was to have heard a master at his craft, the keys of his piano filling that space with genius and magic.
It wasn’t just the music that set “Time Out” apart. Brubeck’s label, Columbia Records, was plenty nervous about that, but also about the album’s artwork. Up until this time, records generally featured a photo of the musicians the listener would discover inside; Brubeck wanted a colorful painting with mid-century modern graphic design sensibility.
A young graphic designer by the name of S. Neil Fujita created it, and the gamble that his original work wouldn’t scare away potential buyers took a leap of faith by the executives in charge. They sent it into the world with bated breath, and Fujita’s career was solidified. During his time at Columbia Records, his work graced the album covers of many young musicians pushing the boundaries of jazz and popular music of the 1960s. His book covers and movie posters garnered great fame as well: you might recognize his artwork on the cover of Mario Puzo’s “The Godfather,” for example.
It’s a wonder he created anything as he survived tremendous odds — and understandable bitterness — to achieve what he did in his long life. An American citizen born to Japanese immigrants, Fujita was an art student at Chouinard School in California when he was forcibly relocated and incarcerated at Heart Mountain in northwest Wyoming in 1942.
To secure his release from the camp in 1943, he volunteered to serve in World War II with the most decorated unit in American history, the 442nd Regimental Combat Team — composed of almost entirely second-generation American soldiers of Japanese ancestry. He lost many friends and fellow soldiers in battle before returning to complete his studies and, eventually, an acclaimed career at home in the U.S.
I tell you the stories of these remarkable men with fleeting and complex connections to Wyoming as a roundabout way of telling you about a third: my father, Richard Willis.
While I certainly would never be mistaken for a jazz aficionado like my dad, everything I do love about jazz comes directly from him. He introduced me to Dave Brubeck’s “Time Out,” and I immediately fell in love. I absorbed a few other favorites through the background soundtrack of my childhood and teen years, but none holds the weight of the quirky compositions found on this unconventional album released 13 years before I was born and a good 25 before I actually paid any attention.
The album under my record player was my dad’s. He was a professional musician himself ’til the end, with a full calendar of performances ahead of him when he passed away suddenly on Feb. 2 at 82. I’m sharing these stories here because I never had the opportunity to tell him about that performance in Cheyenne we missed before Wyoming was on our radar, or about the national tragedy S. Neil Fujita overcame at Heart Mountain and courage displayed overseas in WWII.
But I have that album, and every time I play it — just like all the other times I’ve played it in my life — I thank him and my lucky stars for its existence.
Elizabeth Dillow is a writer, photographer and graphic designer in Cheyenne. Her dad loved the American West in general and Wyoming, in particular, as much as he loved jazz. She can be reached at edillow@mac.com.