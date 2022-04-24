I was 10 years old when I fell in love with preserving my world with a cassette recorder. Those two buttons – play and record, pushed at the same time – allowed me to create endless low-budget mix tapes by holding my recorder close to the radio. I also spent a whole lot of time talking and singing into it, playing piano near it, and drumming loudly on things like lamp poles and walls around it.
I often taped over my weird recordings with new weird recordings; the pinnacle of my recording career came when I was 11, when I recorded every live performance from the 1984 Grammy Awards while sitting approximately an inch from the TV.
I know these details because about 15 years ago, a couple of the cassette tapes got coughed up in my parents’ basement. They looked too fragile to play back, but a friend’s brother offered to digitize them for me. While I’m not sure I needed a poor quality recording of Bonnie Tyler singing Total Eclipse of the Heart preserved for eternity in my iTunes library, I have to admit my cringe-worthy 10-year-old self is worthy of the permanent record, if only for some giggles and a conversation starter about how far mix tapes have come in the last 40 or so years.
Fast forward a few decades: I had the brilliant idea to purchase a Sony IC Digital Voice Recorder for my youngest daughter’s fourth birthday in 2011. This was not the clunky cassette recorder of my childhood, but a slick, handheld and inexpensive device that could fit in a pocket (foreshadowing). She got the hang of it right away and had fun with it for a few years until it ended up in the junk drawer. We did not comprehend at the time how much fun she had with it until this past week, when it, too, got coughed up.
After installing some fresh AAA batteries, we sat around the kitchen table and pushed play on the first audio file to see what might be recorded; we were not disappointed. The little girl whose voice played back clear and strong hit me right in the heart as she sang preschool songs, acted out complicated princess doll stories, and conversed with sisters, our previous beloved dog and, most frequently, herself. File after file documented the daily goings-on and inner dialogue of a 4-7-year-old, complete with strong opinions and hilarious observations.
Perhaps the most valuable treasure was audio evidence of what we call “The Spy Phase” in our house; inexplicably, all three of our daughters conducted extensive “spy” activity for about a year of their childhoods. Sometimes individually, but more frequently in tandem, they would write notes about their parents, neighbors and strangers they observed in the neighborhood.
I saved as many of these notes as I could find for posterity – the best of all declaring “we will spy on daddy, is is not one ‘uv’ us.” The little whispering voices recorded spying on the trusty Sony voice recorder are priceless beyond measure. My youngest learned early on that she could slip this device into her pocket and record conversations around her; we heard more than one “tee hee hee, I’m RECORDING you!” as we listened.
The number of photos and videos Americans take with their phones each month numbers in the multiple billions, but they return to look at older photos less frequently than in previous decades and print fewer – or no – photographs with every passing year. We believe our content will always be available to view or listen to, but it simply isn’t true: every advance in technology comes with eventual obsoleteness, and we simply haven’t figured out a way to permanently preserve all the content we create.
Maybe we don’t need all the content we create, but we do need some of it, at least – it’s a cornerstone of collective family memory that allows our stories to be shared and passed down, binding us together and creating a connecting thread between generations. Our weekend listening session is solid proof of that.
Technology wears out, plain and simple, erasing the opportunity to experience actual time travel as it slips away. Unprinted photos exist at the pleasure of operating systems and formats that can recognize them. It’s worth the time to figure out not just how to digitally back up precious family artifacts – photos, videos and, if you’re really lucky, little kid audio files – but also to preserve them in newer or more tangible formats so we don’t experience the tragedy of losing our personal histories to a digital dark age.
The march of technological advance isn’t getting any slower.