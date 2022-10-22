Elizabeth Dillow FILE

I am 4 years old, staring with awe into the glass display case in the children’s room at one of the collections in a rotating display from kids in my community. Every few weeks, something new appears: baseball cards, Matchbox cars, dolls, stamps, shells, Lego masterpieces that predate fancy Lego kits.

I am 9 years old, making a beeline for my favorite book – “D’Aulaire’s Book of Greek Myths” by Ingri and Edgar D’Aulaire – because the rules state I can only renew it three times before I have to check it back in and give it a breather before grabbing it from the shelf and starting the clock anew.

Elizabeth Dillow is a writer, photographer and graphic designer in Cheyenne. She has served as the chair of the Laramie County Library System Board of Directors since 2019. She can be reached at edillow@mac.com.

