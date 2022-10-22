I am 4 years old, staring with awe into the glass display case in the children’s room at one of the collections in a rotating display from kids in my community. Every few weeks, something new appears: baseball cards, Matchbox cars, dolls, stamps, shells, Lego masterpieces that predate fancy Lego kits.
I am 9 years old, making a beeline for my favorite book – “D’Aulaire’s Book of Greek Myths” by Ingri and Edgar D’Aulaire – because the rules state I can only renew it three times before I have to check it back in and give it a breather before grabbing it from the shelf and starting the clock anew.
I am 20 years old, alternating between studying for finals, sneaking off to explore a Gaelic dictionary in a masterful show of procrastination and taking a completely undisturbed 20-minute nap on the library table.
I am 29 years old, wondering what in the heck I should be doing with a new baby to make her smart and interesting and, most importantly, entertained – deciding a weekly date with the other babies at the Baby Lapsit storytime surely can’t hurt.
I am 37 years old, laying down the law on three library-loving children that we will only check out as much as we can carry in our very large tote bags, and not one thing more. Unless that one thing is tucked tightly under a chin … fine.
I am 44 years old, weary from having changed addresses 12 times in 21 years in service of the United States Air Force, but happy to know that signing up for summer reading before we finish unpacking will help us feel at home, fast.
I have a box tucked away in my office that holds 15 library cards I’ve had in my life (the 16th one is in my wallet) and each one holds more than just a bar code; each one holds countless stories of the value and joy I’ve experienced by being a regular library user. They are stories worth remembering and celebrating.
What are your library stories?
Here’s a story all of us in Laramie County can share and be proud of: our library system is the oldest continuously operating county library system in the country. It was established in 1886, when Wyoming was still a territory, by residents who dreamed of building a library in their new home, then worked hard to bring that dream to life.
It had a few locations before moving into a grand new building at 22nd and Capitol in 1902. Funded by robber baron/philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, it provided Cheyenne 10,000 square feet of library space for a stretch of 69 years.
Andrew Carnegie might forgive us for demolishing that building in 1971 if he could walk the 100,000 square feet our main library holds today. He wouldn’t recognize the majority of services (he died less than a year after the end of World War I, after all) but he would surely be amazed by the community hub it continues to be, full of people on library missions of many types from the moment the doors are unlocked in the morning until the 15-minute warning prior to closing at night. He might even blink his eyes in disbelief that this county of just over 20,000 people in 1902 has grown to 100,000+ over the course of 120 years, but runs an operation that rivals those of cities with a population of a million or more.
We have so many library stories that span generations in this community of passionate library users; enough stories to make us the envy of communities large and small. How do I know? People tell me so all the time.
Last night, the Laramie County Library Foundation held its annual fundraiser, the Booklovers Bash. It’s an event that raises tens of thousands of dollars for the Laramie County Library System each year to pour back into helping our library live up to its mission of being a hub for engagement, literacy and learning, and lifelong curiosity and discovery.
This event is so successful because Cheyenne knows the magic and power of a library older than the state of Wyoming itself. Our library is built on books, but also on guitar performances and small business resources and 3D printers and seed libraries and Harry Potter birthday celebrations and art exhibits and reading to therapy dogs (plus a thousand other things). The money raised this week will supplement funding for existing needs and innovative visions alike – available for free and for all.
I encourage you to visit if you haven’t been in a while. You’ll be amazed at what library stories are waiting to be told.
Elizabeth Dillow is a writer, photographer and graphic designer in Cheyenne. She has served as the chair of the Laramie County Library System Board of Directors since 2019. She can be reached at edillow@mac.com.