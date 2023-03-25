Just like every year, I have basketball on the brain in March (though October-June is far more accurate). Last year was an especially exciting year of basketball for me; not only were my beloved Cleveland Cavaliers gaining momentum in ways few pundits predicted, but those University of Wyoming Cowboys were in the midst of one of their most thrilling seasons in recent memory.

Like so many fan across Wyoming, I was swept up in the passion they displayed, the ego they did not, and the national attention they garnered through hard work and skill. Like so many fans, I had big hopes and even bigger expectations for the 2022-23 season. Like so many fans, I experienced great disappointment as the je ne sais quoi they possessed in abundance last year simply … dissipated.

Elizabeth Dillow is a writer, photographer and graphic designer in Cheyenne. She is currently ranked 5/12 in her family’s NCAA bracket group. She can be reached at edillow@mac.com.

