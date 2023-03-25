Just like every year, I have basketball on the brain in March (though October-June is far more accurate). Last year was an especially exciting year of basketball for me; not only were my beloved Cleveland Cavaliers gaining momentum in ways few pundits predicted, but those University of Wyoming Cowboys were in the midst of one of their most thrilling seasons in recent memory.
Like so many fan across Wyoming, I was swept up in the passion they displayed, the ego they did not, and the national attention they garnered through hard work and skill. Like so many fans, I had big hopes and even bigger expectations for the 2022-23 season. Like so many fans, I experienced great disappointment as the je ne sais quoi they possessed in abundance last year simply … dissipated.
Je ne sais quoi is, by its very translation, an indefinable quality of magic that simply can’t be pinned down; it should be no surprise then that there is no perfect explanation as to why the Cowboys lost theirs. Lots of sports writers — including ones who write smart analysis in this newspaper — have tried to solve that mystery, but in the end? It’s no one thing, but also all the things that contributed to this team’s unexpected demise.
So what do we do now? I’m glad you asked. I have some street cred in this department, having grown up in Northeast Ohio. I was raised by and around generations of Cleveland sports fans, and that means I learned from an early age how to work through serious disillusionment and dispiritedness.
Each and every football season since 1986, I’ve been subjected to incessant replay footage of “The Drive” and “The Fumble,” which no doubt make many folks in this part of the country downright gleeful, but were enough to make the grownups cry where I’m from. I can give you directions to the Factory of Sadness (100 Alfred Lerner Way, Cleveland, Ohio). I know what it feels like when the star bails for greener pastures, turning a 66-16 record into a 19-63 record in the span of one calendar year.
I can describe in great detail the horror that unfolded in my heart as I watched Cleveland pitcher José Mesa blow a save in the ninth inning of the seventh game of the 1997 World Series. That je ne sais quoi didn’t dissipate slowly, it imploded. Painfully.
To be a fan is to accept that unexpectedly terrible seasons are a possibility. Injuries will happen. Empty seats will spread like a contagious disease. Disgruntlement will take root, because humans aren’t infallible. To be a fan is to know all this and keep your money in the bank anyway.
I learned a terrible insult as a child: to call someone a fair-weather fan. Fair-weather fans only show up when times are good and games are exciting. They don’t understand how the cardinal sports values of loyalty and suffering have the potential to turn into pure, hard-fought joy.
A fair-weather fan wouldn’t stick around to experience the insanity of doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results (h/t, Albert Einstein) but would rather jump ship to find a new, more successful team to cheer for. This particular insult might carry far more weight in Northeast Ohio — who knows. But I’ll tell you one thing I will never be: a fair-weather fan. I came to Cowboys fandom later in life, but 30 years is still 30 years, and what am I supposed to do, start cheering for Colorado State? I think not.
The answer we’re all looking for is not the one you might guess: just deal with it. This is best accomplished by finding some off-season distractions; maybe trying a new hobby, maybe cleaning up the garage, maybe pretending to swear off sports forever. Grouch around a little, but not too much. Remember the good times. Be happy for the teams that did succeed …
OK, that might be pushing it. But little by little, hope will creep back into our hearts as we think about the future and how exciting it will be when things turn around. Good times will return eventually, and possibly sooner if we all just take a deep breath.
Obviously, basketball is just a game. Of course there are far weightier problems in the world than the collapse of a team that was predicted to dominate its conference. But basketball, in particular, and sports, in general, are good for us for so many reasons. Being a fan means more than just cheering for a win; it means we’re in it for better or worse.
I’ve known a whole lot of fandom “worse” in my lifetime, but it just makes that pure, hard-fought joy all the more worthwhile.
Elizabeth Dillow is a writer, photographer and graphic designer in Cheyenne. She is currently ranked 5/12 in her family’s NCAA bracket group. She can be reached at edillow@mac.com.