Here is a constant you can count on: it doesn’t matter if I’m driving through downtown Denver or that little street that cuts through Glendo – if I spot a mural on a wall, there is a better than 99% chance that I will turn the car around to find a spot to take a photo.
People who have traveled with me know this well, to which I say: sorry/not sorry. Over the years, I‘ve amassed a collection of photos featuring public mural art that I adore; it’s a visual directory of places I’ve visited, lived and loved.
Wyoming is especially well-represented in my mural photo collection. Hollyhocks in Laramie, an antelope-themed jackrabbit in Rock Springs, an elk in Meeteetse – and, of course, the diversity of public mural art in Cheyenne all stand out as highlights. Our town is quickly becoming a center for public art on the Front Range, thanks to the vision of nonprofit organizations like Paint Slingers and Arts Cheyenne, along with the businesses that partner with them to provide the canvases for larger-than-life artwork.
These murals improve the quality of life along main thoroughfares, less-trafficked alleys and quiet neighborhoods. How fortunate we are to live in a community that invests in a way that promotes community pride.
Cheyenne’s art scene isn’t confined to the sides of buildings, of course. We are also a community of public sculpture, thanks to a statewide commitment to install and maintain art in public spaces and buildings.
The 51st Wyoming Legislature passed “Art in Public Buildings” in 1991, which mandates 1% of construction costs of new, state-owned buildings to be used for artwork that enhances the space and showcases the talent of artists in the west. This has resulted in a rich tapestry of interesting things to look at, obviously, but more than that – it has helped define who we are and what we value. Much like mural art, public sculpture presents a unique viewpoint and an invitation to think about why that viewpoint is worth considering in the first place.
Cheyenne could call itself an art town based on these two categories alone, but we’re also fortunate to host a major fine art show each July that draws artists from the western U.S. and beyond: the Cheyenne Frontier Days Western Art Show & Sale. Because of this community’s commitment to art – and it is a commitment, because nothing grows without cultivation – hundreds of pieces of artwork featuring a wide variety of mediums have been shown and sold over the 41 years since the show was first organized.
Artists who bring their work to display at the CFD Old West Museum do so knowing that they, too, are sharing their unique perspective on what it means to love the West. No two interpretations of the wide open spaces we love in Wyoming are alike; no two interpretations of the characters or wildlife who reside in them are, either.
This year’s show contains pieces that are traditional in theme and technique, as well as some that are bold, modern and occasionally unexpected. What they share in common is an obvious love for what distinguishes our Western life from anywhere else.
It’s an apt analogy for day-to-day life here: we all have our distinct interpretations of what it means to live in Wyoming, but what connects us is the meaning we find in Wyoming that keeps us living here at all. In an age in which every city might have the same restaurants or chain stores as the next, it’s easy to think that all places are the same; that’s a trap, though. The art tells a different story.
A wall does not need a mural to be architecturally sound. An office building can serve its primary purpose well and faithfully without housing a sculpture. A house does not require decoration tacked up with nails to properly protect the family living inside it. Thankfully, Cheyenne continues to choose an alternative to this sparse existence by inviting art into our public and private shared spaces.
It’s a quality of life question we’ve answered by handing over cans of spray paint, commissions and the space to come together and celebrate how the portrayal of how and where we live is both necessary and beautiful. We’ve made art widely available (and often for free) to all who live here; this sets us apart from many other perfectly fine communities who just don’t value art in the same way.
Believe in art, no matter the medium. It’s one of those things that has the power to make everything in life better.