James-Christian Blockwood

A civilized nation cannot be politically divided on everything. We (Americans) must share common ground on basic ideas – human rights, economic freedom, the right to think and speak freely, physical and psychological security – for our nation to thrive.

Before the 2020 election, I noted in a Federal Times piece that we were on the precipice of a modern-day civil war. Sadly, we have not gotten off that trajectory.

James-Christian B. Blockwood is executive vice president of the Partnership for Public Service and a fellow of the National Academy of Public Administration.

