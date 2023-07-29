The Sublette pronghorn herd can’t catch a break.

This winter was devastating for many big-game herds, including the pronghorn that range across the Green River Basin, with historic snowpack limiting access to forage. On top of that, the Sublette pronghorn herd also faced a rare disease outbreak that killed hundreds of animals.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Nick Dobric lives in Dubois and works to conserve Wyoming’s lands and wildlife as the Wyoming Conservation Manager at The Wilderness Society.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus