One of the privileges I’ve had working at the Wyoming Business Council has been to travel extensively around our state, meeting with people from Albany to Washakie counties. There is one thing I have heard again and again, no matter whether someone is from Lusk or from Casper.
“I just want my kids to be able to stay in Wyoming.”
There are variations of the exact phrasing, but the theme is the same each time: I want a future for my children. I want my children and their children to have opportunities here at home. Sometimes, the tone is a little more discouraged: “We grow them, give them a world-class education, then watch them leave.”
I know we’ve all heard this lament, and most of us have probably shared its concerns. We all want more opportunities for Wyomingites, especially for our youth. The state of Wyoming even expresses it as the goal of its economic development strategy — to create new opportunities for current and future generations … and I can assure you there are many dedicated people working hard to figure out how to do just that.
But we need to build consensus on the how. How do we create opportunities so that our kids have the freedom to stay in Wyoming?
The Business Council has this question at the heart of all of our work. On Feb. 2, we had the chance to bring an incredible project to the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB). The five state elected officials that comprise the SLIB took a big step toward providing more opportunities for Wyomingites by approving a $20 million Business Ready Community grant to the city of Laramie to build a world-class research and development facility for Plenty, an indoor agriculture company.
The metaphor is almost too good to ignore — Plenty sowed its roots in Wyoming. Its co-founder, Nate Storey, is a Wyoming native who grew up in Cheyenne and earned his bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees at the University of Wyoming before starting a business in Laramie based on his doctoral research in plant science.
As Storey’s initial startup grew, he teamed up with other big thinkers who were changing the future of food production. While this necessitated an expansion outside of Wyoming to gain access to talent and investment capital, Plenty maintained key pieces of its operations in Wyoming. Thanks to combined efforts by the city of Laramie, the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance, the Business Council, the state of Wyoming and Plenty, Storey will get an opportunity to create the epicenter of a brand new industry right here in his home state, rather than other states that were also trying to recruit his business.
This is how the typical Wyoming script gets flipped. We grew him, gave him a world-class education, and instead of watching him leave, we helped him stay to create even more opportunities for Wyomingites.
With this never-before-seen investment from the Business Council, we can build upon our agricultural heritage and develop a technology-driven cluster in a new and necessary industry. For economic developers, the opportunity to develop a cluster that attracts other related businesses is a dream come true.
It’s important to understand how the Business Council’s investments work. These investments don’t go directly to a business; rather, they go to the community to build and own an asset that the business utilizes. The goal is to not only help the business grow, but also build economic development capacity at the local level.
These investments create the opportunity for communities to have the assets and funds to continue their growth in the way that makes the most sense locally. When these investments can start clusters, the momentum can change the course of a community.
There are some notable clusters in Wyoming already, like the manufacturing cluster in Sheridan that now employs more than 400 people, or the data center/high-tech cluster in Cheyenne. The key to making Wyoming the indoor agricultural research hub in the world is to continue to focus on and fund the growth of innovation. Agriculture is something that Wyoming has been a part of since our inception — and now we have an opportunity to lead the way to the next frontier.
We are excited about the idea of developing a new cluster and making Wyoming the center of a completely new industry. We are eager to watch dirt move and buildings form.
We know there will be complexities and challenges as the cluster develops, but the more we can work together to bring opportunities like this to our state, the more opportunities we can give our next generations to have the freedom of choice about staying in Wyoming. That’s truly the ultimate goal we’re all chasing.