Cole Allen seemed to be living the life that the 18-year-old Cheyenne cowboy had always dreamed about.
Cole was a team roper who had already won competitions during his two months on the Central Arizona College rodeo team. He even roped with Erich Rogers, a world champion in the event.
But Andrea Allen sensed her son was lonely. “We told him, ‘Come back home,’” she recalled. “He said he didn’t like any of his options.”
Andrea had no idea suicide was an option for Cole. She was stunned when her husband, Shane, called on Oct. 5, 2021, to tell her their son had taken his own life.
“I could not believe that it was real,” Andrea said at a Wyoming Suicide Prevention Symposium in Cheyenne. “He left a note saying it was his decision. I’ve got to think it was depression, and he didn’t know what it was.”
The Allens knew everyone in Cole’s life would have questions, so they shared their heartbreaking story on Facebook. More than 1,000 people responded, including many who had also lost loved ones.
Cole’s parents and 15-year-old sister Molly now focus on suicide prevention awareness. Wyoming has the country’s highest per capita suicide rate, more than twice the national average. It affects all walks of life – even cowboys, who, our mythology tells us, traditionally work out their own problems.
Country music star Garth Brooks filmed a video for Cheyenne Frontier Days’ suicide prevention campaign. It reminds people who may be struggling in their lives that, just like the riders who assist rodeo competitors, “Everybody needs a great pick-up man.”
“The Western way of life is not an easy one,” Brooks said. “Therefore, a lot of suicides happen in our way of life ... We’re cowboys, we’ve got to stick together.”
Frontier Days is using the video to promote a new national suicide and crisis lifeline that connects callers to trained workers by dialing “988.”
Wyoming didn’t have its own suicide prevention line until two years ago, and full-time services weren’t available until July. Two organizations combine to operate 24/7. Wyoming LifeLine, a virtual center in Greybull, staffs the line from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. The other 10 hours per day are covered at the Central Wyoming Counseling Center in Casper.
(Full disclosure: I am a member of Wyoming LifeLine’s advisory board. I previously served on a CWCC advisory committee for its Title 25 cases, when people are at risk of hurting themselves or others.)
Calls from the “307” area code are routed directly to the Wyoming centers. If all crisis workers are busy with other callers, inbound calls spill over to the national lifeline.
It’s essential for an in-state network to connect callers with local resources, said Ralph Nieder-Westermann, WYLL’s executive director. Without one, he explained, “You’re going to reach a very capable crisis worker in midtown Manhattan who won’t know anything about living in Wyoming.”
Self-funded, the independent operation started small, serving four counties for four hours each weekday. But WYLL grew quickly with the help of the Episcopal Church Foundation and individual donations. With its CWCC sister center, they fulfilled their joint goal to answer calls round-the-clock.
Kevin Hazucha, CEO of the Casper center, said the centers field many calls from people who may feel stressed out or isolated and just need someone to talk to.
“Loneliness can be devastating for anybody’s mental health,” said Hazucha. Crisis workers ask questions to assess whether someone is at risk of suicide, but listening is also effective in keeping callers’ concerns from rising to that level. The centers receive about 400-500 calls per month, with the average call lasting 12 minutes.
Charles Smith, regional director of the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, said Wyoming’s average response time of 16 seconds is half the national average. “It’s been a tremendous success,” he said.
But it’s also a system that needs improvements beyond any state’s control. Using a caller’s area code connects them to a specific state network, but many people use phone numbers they kept when they moved from other states. Not all calls are routed to one’s current state. Nieder-Westermann said a “geo-location” system is needed to direct calls to the most appropriate center.
The Wyoming centers need a stable source of funds, so they don’t have to return to the Legislature yearly or rely on temporary federal funds and grants. At its Nov. 21-22 meeting in Cheyenne, the Joint Revenue Committee will consider a proposal to create a state trust fund to provide permanent funding.
Andrea Allen said suicide ultimately touches all of our lives, and encourages people to call 988. “Don’t be ashamed to talk about suicide or afraid to talk about your loved one,” she said.
“A lot of people talk about how people who commit suicide are cowards,” Molly Allen said. “If you knew Cole, ‘coward’ is not a word you would ever think of.”
Brooks conveyed a similar message. “Reach out for that pick-up man if you need it,” Brooks said. “It’s not showing weakness, it’s showing courage, and it’s showing smarts.”