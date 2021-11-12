Some people may think the Legislature’s recent special session came up completely empty, but not me.
It’s true that far-right legislators cost the state an estimated $233,000 for their two-week tantrum over the federal government’s effort to slow a pandemic that has killed more than 1,200 Wyoming residents and 750,000 Americans.
It’s also true that lawmakers who demanded the not-so-special session are disappointed with its product – a single inconsequential bill. They wanted to jail and fine anybody who enforced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, and those “Republicans in name only” they detest wouldn’t let them do it.
But look at what Wyoming has learned from the experience. The Legislature will never again be held captive for two weeks by ideologues hell-bent on pushing a radical agenda that wastes everyone’s time and a whole lot of taxpayers’ money.
I’m kidding, of course. The state’s legislative leaders would do it again in a heartbeat, because none of them want to face primary challenge charges of siding with Comrade President Joe Biden.
The sole survivor of the 21 bills prohibits many Wyoming employers from requiring staff to be vaccinated, at least until the feds do so, which is already in the works. And it gives the governor $4 million for litigation against the feds, which he’s already begun.
So, following the worst special session the Legislature has ever held, what will it do for an encore during February’s budget session? Here’s a preview of what we can expect to happen on some of the state’s key issues.
Medicaid expansion: The Legislature has rejected more than $1 billion in federal funds for Medicaid expansion since the Affordable Care Act passed in 2010.
Legislators have willfully deprived at least 25,000 low-income residents of health insurance. Wyoming hospitals could greatly reduce the more than $100 million a year they lose in uncompensated care if they could bill Medicaid for expansion beneficiaries.
The Joint Revenue Committee will sponsor a Medicaid expansion bill that finally has a fair chance of passing. The House’s approval earlier this year of the first expansion measure to pass either chamber gives advocates hope.
All of Wyoming’s neighboring states except South Dakota have expanded their Medicaid programs. The economic and humanitarian reasons are getting harder for lawmakers to ignore.
Education: Last month, the Joint Appropriations Committee gutted the work of the Joint Education Committee, which had approved a $72 million increase in education funding to compensate for inflation and hire faculty and staff at market values. The JAC reduced that overdue investment to $10 million, and only allowed funds to be used for utilities and supplies.
It was a slap in the face to Wyoming educators, but not unexpected, given the Senate’s passion for cutting public school funding. The JAC’s action is far from the last word on the issue, though. Gov. Gordon will make his recommendation to the Legislature next month, and he’s likely to look more favorably on school funding, especially during an election year.
The last session ended with a $108 million difference between legislative and consultants’ school funding models. Federal COVID-19 relief funds were used to bail out education for the current fiscal year, but a permanent solution is needed.
As long as the Senate digs in its heels, another stalemate looms. It’s up to Gordon to broker a deal, but his failure to do so in 2021 led to the school system’s continued instability. He needs to rise to the occasion.
Elections: The Wyoming Republican Party insists that its members toe the line and approve a primary runoff election system that allows the two top vote-getters to square off. The state GOP tried to convince legislators to enact the change to keep Rep. Liz Cheney from winning a crowded primary race next year by splitting the vote.
That effort failed after state and county election officials testified that the system could not be implemented in time for the 2022 primary. But phony fiscal conservatives in the GOP will continue to push it even if it adds an estimated $1.3 million per election. They may well have the votes to enact it for 2024.
Vaccine mandates: What, you thought this issue would just disappear? Not when there’s so much perceived political gain tied to the topic in Wyoming.
In a rational world, Wyoming’s title as the most vaccine-hesitant state in the nation would embarrass officials so much they would loudly call for everyone to take the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s the sure way to reduce coronavirus cases and deaths in the Equality State, and make certain that businesses stay open.
Instead, many Wyoming lawmakers have bought into the extreme right’s campaign of misinformation and outright lies about the vaccine, which is safe, effective and free.
Will calmer, cooler heads prevail – like they did during the special session – and resist bills that make it more difficult to contain COVID-19 in Wyoming? I hope so, but with more than twice as many days to consider them, I wouldn’t bet on it. Time to ruminate on bad ideas at the Capitol too often leads to their passage.