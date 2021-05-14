U.S. Sen. John Barrasso appeared perfectly willing to throw his Wyoming Republican colleague, Rep. Liz Cheney, under the bus, but wasn’t interested in expending that much energy.
Instead, Barrasso was content to just passively watch from the curb as the bus ran her over.
Barrasso’s failure to defend Cheney against House Republicans who ultimately removed her as the party’s conference chairwoman on Wednesday is a profile in political cowardice.
The state’s senior senator doesn’t have to bind himself lockstep to Cheney, who had the courage to join nine GOP representatives in voting to impeach former President Donald Trump for allegedly inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Barrasso voted to acquit Trump in the Senate trial, so his position is clear.
But the whole controversy revolves around Trump’s claim that the election was stolen, which is patently false, as Cheney asserted, and federal and state courts have confirmed.
Barrasso could show a modicum of support for Cheney and help heal the state and country after a bitter, divisive election by simply acknowledging the truth: Joe Biden won the election fairly.
But he doesn’t dare take that small, honest step and risk enraging Trump, even though Barrasso won’t face voters again until 2024.
“There are always [election] irregularities,” Barrasso said during an appearance on Fox News. “The Democrats in Congress right now are trying to make it even easier to cheat in elections. That’s why I’m fighting against what they’re doing. ...”
“Was the 2020 election stolen, or was it fought fair?” Fox’s John Roberts asked.
“Joe Biden is in the White House, and there’s nothing we can do about that right now, other than to stop this administration and make him into a half-term president,” Barrasso replied.
Barrasso voted to certify the election results, but he doesn’t want to be known for that in Trumpville. So he packed several messages into his sound bites, beginning by citing unspecified “irregularities,” which is a code word for the Dems’ supposedly rampant cheating.
Barrasso may think he deftly handled the interview, but avoiding questions about the fundamental fairness of our democratic process doesn’t make one clever. It’s not a game of political dodgeball, played out for the benefit of Citizen Trump.
It was a gutless media performance, made all the more tragic because Barrasso and 434 other lawmakers were trapped on Jan. 6 by a right-wing mob intent on harm. They had to be escorted to safety by Capitol Police.
What politician on Earth has that short of a memory, or doesn’t care that rioters erected a gallows on the Capitol grounds?
The actions Trump set in motion when he told his followers to march to the Capitol and “stop the steal” are serious, as evidenced by the hundreds of criminal charges filed by federal prosecutors. Most Americans will long remember what happened, because it was one of the most shameful episodes in our nation’s history. But if they ever forget, Cheney can set them straight.
After Trump sent out an email claiming once again that he didn’t lose, Cheney wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post.
“History is watching. Our children are watching,” Cheney wrote. “We must be brave enough to defend the basic principles that underpin and protect our freedom and our democratic process. I am committed to doing that, no matter what the short-term political consequence might be.”
Cheney was removed as chairwoman of the House Republican Conference on a closed-door voice vote. Politicians and pundits question how she can possibly be re-elected in a state where 70% of the electorate voted for Trump.
A few GOP lawmakers publicly supported Cheney, but not many. And certainly not Barrasso, who dodged Fox’s Roberts when he asked if Cheney should be replaced.
“I chair the conference in the Senate,” Barrasso said. “And we’re focused on the future and taking back the Senate in 2022. We need to be together as a team.”
Barrasso and Cheney held equivalent leadership positions, which gave Wyoming tremendous joint power for a state with so few residents. Wasn’t that worth protecting?
Wyoming’s all-Republican delegation isn’t required to march in lockstep on all issues. But on important matters that affect the state – and there’s nothing more vital than protecting our democratic principles and the rule of law – they should at least have each others’ backs.
Freshman Sen. Cynthia Lummis, who served three terms in the House, was silent. Barrasso said Trump “brings incredible energy” to voters and the GOP.
“I welcome that energy and see that in Wyoming every day,” a beaming Barrasso said on Fox.
What I see is a dysfunctional party whose leaders decided to toss out the one woman in power willing to call out Trump for his outrageous conduct. Meanwhile, far-right embarrassments like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado are hailed as the party’s new bright stars.
Cheney now realizes she has no support from her own delegation. In public, I wouldn’t be surprised to see them appear to be one happy Republican family.
But in private? I’d love to be a fly on the wall in that room.