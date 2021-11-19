The PR pros say there’s “no such thing as bad publicity,” but there is such a thing as divisive, counterproductive, even dangerous political speech. And as campaigns increasingly compete in cyberspace — where outrage is the currency of the realm — candidates are often all too willing to buy attention at the cost of civility, or even basic human decency.
I believe elected officials should be held to a higher standard than the general public.
U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., sparked national debate recently when he tweeted anime videos depicting assaults on President Joe Biden and a Democratic lawmaker. But he was hardly the first politician to blow past the line. In fact, his toxic tweets were preceded by three recent examples in Wyoming politics.
State Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, who is seeking to unseat U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., in next year’s GOP primary, is a central figure in all three incidents.
In September, Bouchard created a meme for his campaign’s Facebook page that depicted a noose with a superimposed image of White House chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci. “After prosecution, the chair, the gallows or lethal injection?” the candidate asked.
There was no need to even pose the question, since Bouchard set himself up as the judge, jury and executioner.
While he defended his handiwork, the senator removed it from his Facebook page.
State Sen. Troy McKeown, R-Gillette, posted a meme with soldiers charging over a trench. “When life gives you lemons FIX BAYONETS!” it read.
McKeown’s rambling explanation accompanying the post referred to a Laramie High School student’s arrest for trespassing after she violated a mask mandate. It also included a clear threat.
“We will not lay down. In fact, some defended the school boards … the conservatives will no longer be bullied by the powers that be, he wrote. Remember it’s the 3rd rib.”
Bouchard reposted it, adding on his own page, “Deep in the third rib.”
The reference is related to one of the most effective ways to kill someone using a knife. A website advised, “Going between the second and third, or third and fourth ribs will most likely give a direct hit to the liver. Wounds to the liver are fatal if not immediately treated.”
McKeown told the Gillette News Record that it was a “figurative post” born of frustration with his legislative colleagues during the special session called to counter federal vaccine mandates. “I’m not trying to incite violence,” he said.
This time, a biting response came from a fellow Republican, former House Speaker Tom Lubnau of Gillette. “What did that mean, if it didn’t mean exactly what it meant?” he asked. “That’s not a funny comment, that’s not a tongue-in-cheek comment, that’s not a sarcastic comment.”
Bouchard rarely adheres to the unwritten rule not to criticize members of your own party. In fact, intra-party name calling has become his stock and trade. He recently called one GOP senator a “swamp monster” and “flat-out liar,” while tagging another as a “slime ball."
Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, chairwoman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, presided when Bouchard’s bill to prohibit federal vaccine mandates was killed in March.
Troy Bray, a Park County Republican official, sent this email to Nethercott. “If I were as despicable as you, I would kill myself to rid the world of myself,” he wrote. “Thank you for ensuring that the people of Wyoming are subjected to tyranny once again.”
He profanely signed off, “F*** YOU C***.”
Even if he was upset about his bill, Bouchard should have condemned Bray’s intolerable action. Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, and House Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, did, calling out Bray’s “violent and threatening statements.”
Former U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson blasted Bray for “one of the coarsest, foulest, ignorant, dumb-witted things that has ever been sent to a chairman of the Judiciary Committee.”
Bouchard called Nethercott “an absolute Tyrant. … I’m tired of being told to be nice to Liars and Tyrants,” he wrote on Facebook. Bray gave it a thumbs up.
Why are these people taking civil political discourse and blowing it to smithereens? It’s because they expect to get away with it. They could care less if party leaders chastise them. In Bouchard’s case, he revels in it.
How the U.S. House deals with Gosar — whose family has deep Wyoming roots — will show whether the chamber Bouchard aspires to join will put up with direct threats to other officials.
Gosar’s doctored anime tweet showed him swinging two swords at Biden and killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. He posted real video footage of migrants crossing the Rio Grande with animated blood splatters covering their bodies.
Democrats screamed foul, but said it’s what they expect from someone who has been linked to white supremacists.
Congress has censured Gosar. He should be removed from office.
Bouchard’s conduct is also extremely disturbing. For the record, I haven’t been spared his barbs. On Facebook, he’s nicknamed me “Drake the Snake.”
Considering the good company that puts me in with the other objects of his bullying, I consider it a badge of honor.