Questions about whether the United States is a Christian nation and if governing requires the separation of church and state are as old as the country itself.

I was fascinated by this ongoing debate during my previous life as an opinion page editor. Readers regularly traded pre-Revolutionary War quotes about our founders’ intentions versus what actually made it into our Constitution. They always viewed the issue as black-and-white; neither side acknowledged any merit to the other’s arguments.

The Drake’s Take is a weekly column by veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake, and produced by WyoFile.com, a nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus