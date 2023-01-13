The 93 legislators at the Capitol are actors in a classic play Wyoming has watched for years. When they leave in March, most of the cast will believe they’ve put on a marvelous show if they reject all tax increases, bash the feds while keeping their hands outstretched for more money, and give another giant boost to the wounded coal industry.

When the curtain closes, lawmakers will wait in the wings, ready to be showered with rapturous applause from a grateful audience.

The Drake’s Take is a weekly column by veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake, and produced by WyoFile.com, a nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

