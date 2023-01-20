Last fall, Wyoming officials approved the formation of two new charter schools — Wyoming Classical Academy in Mills and Cheyenne Classical Academy — and in doing so, cleared the way for a radical religious-right indoctrination machine to claim your tax dollars.

Neither have held their first classes yet, but Hillsdale College, the private, conservative Christian school slated to provide their “patriotic” curriculum, has already managed to make an enemy: Mark Twain’s ghost.

The Drake’s Take is a weekly column by veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake, and produced by WyoFile.com, a nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

