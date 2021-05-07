I wasn’t quite sure how to interpret the news that the Wyoming Democratic Party re-elected nearly its entire slate of officers. Is the move a sign of confidence in the current track, or resignation about Democrats’ chances to win more legislative seats?
The 60-member House has only seven Democrats, and the party is outnumbered 28-2 in the Senate.
To get a better sense of the mood, I spoke with three party operatives from different parts of Wyoming – folks out there talking with voters on a regular basis.
Debbie Bovee first ran for Natrona County’s House District 36 in 2016. Republicans were generally cordial, she said, even if they told her she wouldn’t get their vote.
Bovee won the race and became the only Democratic representative in the county’s 12-person delegation, and the only woman, too. By 2018, the political landscape had dramatically shifted.
“Running the last time was really ugly,” Bovee recalled. “I think Donald Trump and ‘Trumpism’ has made it especially difficult to run. People are meaner now.”
Bovee lost her second House contest to Republican Art Washut. She said her opponent and the NRA mailed a brochure to voters a few days before the election that claimed she was anti-gun rights. The last-minute smear job left no time to set the record straight.
“One thing Republicans do really well is label all of us,” she said. “People believe that every Democrat wants to take your guns away. But in our party platform, we believe in the Second Amendment. We just want to find ways to keep people safe from gun violence.”
Trey Sherwood decided to run in Albany County’s House District 14. She said guns weren’t an issue, in part because her Republican opponent received an “F” from the NRA.
Sherwood said she only knocked on doors of registered Republicans in the final weeks. She introduced herself as a hunter uninterested in taking their weapons.
“I said, ‘My gun safe is full, I don’t need yours,’” she recalled. “I would ask them about their favorite hunting or fishing spots. We shared wild game recipes.”
Sherwood won her House race by only 75 votes, becoming the first Democrat to be elected in her district since the early ‘90s.
Maybe she can chalk it up to a secret weapon. Her mother, a Republican who lives in Tennessee, came to Laramie and helped her campaign.
“My mother is pretty shy, and this was definitely getting her outside her comfort zone,” Sherwood said. “We would be on opposite sides of the street, and I could hear her: ‘Uh, um, I’m a Republican, but I was wondering – would you vote for my daughter? She works really hard.’
“And I could hear people laughing with her and just giggling, and it was just so funny,” she said. “She’d wave me over if they wanted to talk.”
Once elected, Sherwood joined forces with two new House Democrats, Reps. Karlee Provenza of Laramie and Chad Banks of Rock Springs, for “Freshmen Fridays” on Facebook Live, updating viewers about happenings in the Legislature.
Banks didn’t have primary or general election opponents in his House District 17 contest. But he also doesn’t have any Democratic company in his Sweetwater County delegation. Once a Democratic stronghold, in recent years, Republicans have taken over.
Banks said he’s seen some Sweetwater Democratic candidates hurt by the same false anti-gun claims that wounded Bovee in Casper.
“Social media can be a double-edged sword,” he said. “It helps us communicate, but it’s also very easy for people to talk about their neighbors in a way they wouldn’t do in person, or spread disinformation.”
Banks said Democrats “tend to get painted as this extremely liberal, far-left contingency, and I don’t think that’s the case in Wyoming. Some of that messaging has to improve.”
Bovee said her party must remind voters that on most Wyoming issues, there aren’t many differences between moderate Democrats and Republicans.
They can form coalitions and counter whatever the far-right fringe elements of the GOP push.
Banks thinks too many Democrats were swept up in the tidal wave of opposition to Joe Biden and local perception of the party’s national platform.
“Despite the strides we’ve made [in Wyoming], folks just went the other way,” Banks said.
Trump won’t be on the ballot next year, but “Trumpism” isn’t going anywhere. It’s their best weapon, and it’s no secret: the GOP has 69.8% of the state’s registered voters, and Trump won 69.9% of the popular vote here in 2020.
I believe the Wyoming Democratic Party still has a pulse. But does it have the backbone, leadership and party loyalty it needs to win more legislative seats next year?
It won’t come easy. Any Democratic recipe for future success would do well to combine some of the trio’s separate strengths: Bovee’s desire to whittle down the GOP’s dominance in her county, Sherwood’s ability to defuse anti-gun attacks, and Banks’ reasonable call for a renewed civility in state politics.
Bottle that and ship it statewide, and the party has a fighting chance to make some inroads at the Capitol in 2022.