Here’s a question Wyoming voters should ponder: If Harriet Hageman really believes the 2020 presidential election was rigged against former President Donald Trump, why did she wait 11 months to finally say so?

Trump has repeatedly shown that a candidate’s total loyalty to him is what matters most. But last September, Hageman convinced Trump to endorse her candidacy against his bitter enemy, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, without publicly declaring that massive voter fraud cost him the election.

The Drake’s Take is a weekly column by veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake, and produced by WyoFile.com, a nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

