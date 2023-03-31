The 2022 election results appeared to enhance the ability of far-right Republicans to not only maintain their dominance in Wyoming politics, but build on it.
That grip on the GOP has taken a hit. Party leaders’ actions this year appear to be a catalyst for more traditional Republicans to gain ground, and perhaps even retake party control. The return of many more moderate central committee officials in recent county elections may be a harbinger of this power shift.
More establishment conservative and moderate Republicans made a concerted effort this year to file for precinct committee seats, which, in previous years, were given to more hardline conservatives.
Long-time right-to-life advocate and former legislator Marti Halverson lost her spot as Lincoln County Republican chair to former treasurer Wade Hirschi, who called for more party civility and unity.
Perhaps it has something to do with Halverson’s call in November for an investigation of Republican Gov. Mark Gordon. The resolution was nonsense, but Lincoln County Republicans helped pass a state resolution alleging Gordon is in cahoots with billionaires George Soros, Bill Gates and Warren Buffett over development of the TerraPower nuclear project near Kemmerer.
Admitting she had no evidence to back up the charge, Halverson told Cowboy State Daily, “It seems very likely that this was planned amongst these subversive enemies of freedom.”
Laramie County Republicans elected traditional conservative Taft Love as chair over Stacey Leach, whose daughter, Jessica Rubin, is state director of the far-right Freedom Caucus.
Love offered an olive branch to the state party, saying Laramie County plans to pay the Wyoming GOP $12,000 that it withheld from its state dues because of internal conflicts. If the county party gets back in good graces with state Republicans, who refused to seat its 37 delegates at the 2022 state convention, perhaps Love can rise in the party’s ranks.
In Uinta County, where moderates in the party sued conservative officials over alleged improprieties in 2021 leadership elections, voters tossed out the entire far-right slate of leaders, including chair Elisabeth “Biffy” Jackson. New chair Joy Bell has taken over, but calming down this dysfunctional family is a tall order.
Mike Madden, former chair of the House Revenue Committee who — to the horror of the state party — has actually called for some tax increases, now heads the Johnson County Republicans. Scott Harnsberger, who denies he’s a RINO, although he’s certainly fielded the allegation often, takes over as head of the Fremont County Republicans.
By no means have the winds shifted so far to bring about a wholesale leadership change. Still, the impressive showing by many “RINOs” must make state party officials nervous.
The most vulnerable is likely Frank Eathorne, who led the party’s rapid rise of hard-line conservatives with his election as Wyoming GOP vice chair in 2017 and chair two years later.
Eathorne was outside the U.S. Capitol for two hours during the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. He downplayed his show of support for rioters, claiming he barely walked by the place and didn’t see any violence.
U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., wasn’t the only far-right winner. Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, who said the election was stolen from Trump, defeated centrist Sen. Tara Nethercott R-Cheyenne, to become Wyoming secretary of state.
At least 14 freshmen in the extremist Freedom Caucus won House elections. But when the Legislature convened, the GOP’s dream of passing everything it wanted, no matter how extreme, quickly died.
The Freedom Caucus controlled much of the agenda, forcing debates on alt-right priorities like banning teaching critical race theory in public schools, and jailing librarians who make LGBTQ-themed books available. Thankfully, it didn’t get any of these bills passed.
What “victories” the caucus did have may come back to haunt the party’s leadership. Their top legislative priority has been eliminating Democrats’ ability to change their affiliation and vote in the GOP primary.
The Legislature passed a House bill to ban “crossover” voting. Gov. Gordon didn’t even sign it, though he allowed the bill to become law.
Most contests are decided in the Republican primary, since low Democratic voter registration and lack of candidates don’t offer many choices. The new law requires voters to choose a party by May 1 to vote in its primary, 96 days before the election, when candidates haven’t even filed for office.
Democrats will get tired of changing registration and simply stay Republican, giving the party a massive margin over Democrats, already about four-to-one in the last election. The progressive voting bloc Republicans charged was “stealing” their primary will be even more of a presence, and the GOP will have only itself to blame.
With only five Democrats in the 62-member House and two in the 31-member Senate, the crossover voting ban is an example of pure greed by a party that wants to hold every single seat.
The GOP leadership has literally dragged the party so far from the mainstream to the radical right, the “establishment Republicans” I covered for decades as a reporter wouldn’t even want to be in the same room as these yahoos, let alone party. A change needs to happen, and it can’t be soon enough.