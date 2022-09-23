Kerry Drake FILE

If you walk past the Wyoming Republican Party’s tent these days, beware. You may have to dodge members being thrown out of the three-ring circus.

Last week, the party’s central committee censured state Sen. Cale Case of Lander, denied support to Republicans running as independents in November, and condemned the actions of a legislative committee and 10 GOP lawmakers.

The Drake’s Take is a weekly column by veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake, and produced by WyoFile.com, a nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

