If you walk past the Wyoming Republican Party’s tent these days, beware. You may have to dodge members being thrown out of the three-ring circus.
Last week, the party’s central committee censured state Sen. Cale Case of Lander, denied support to Republicans running as independents in November, and condemned the actions of a legislative committee and 10 GOP lawmakers.
The state party told Case, a Republican lawmaker for the past 30 years, to join a different party or run as an independent. Karl Allred of Uinta County bluntly delivered a similar message to Republicans who plan to challenge GOP primary winners as independents: “Get the hell out of the party.”
Case’s symbolic punishment was for his failed effort to find someone to run against Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, the party’s secretary of state nominee, in the general election. No stranger to bucking the party’s extreme-right, Case was joined in his efforts by other “mainstream” Republicans and a few Democrats.
The party’s establishment is justifiably horrified that without a challenger, Gray – an election denier who has claimed without evidence that there are “tremendous problems” with the security of Wyoming’s elections – is virtually guaranteed to win the job supervising Wyoming’s elections.
Gray defeated Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, by about 13,000 votes. That’s a pretty decisive victory, but he captured only 49.5% of the total. If the Legislature had bowed to the state party’s demand for a runoff system that requires winners to get more than 50%, the pair would have faced off again in the general election.
Instead, Case went searching for a conservative to oppose Gray. He set his sights on former Republican legislator Nathan Winters, who declined and endorsed Gray.
It's no surprise that the party won’t provide any financial or other support to Case, who it labels a RINO – the derisive term for a “Republican in name only." The GOP can’t make Case remove the “R” behind his name on the ballot, and he is committed to remaining a Republican, even if party leaders object.
Case is a member of the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, which is trying another way to keep Gray’s hands off the state’s elections. The panel is drafting a bill to put the secretary of state’s elections division under a new commission – a bit of free-thinking that the party "condemned."
“I am sorry that the Republican Central Committee has regressed to the suppression of ideas, intolerance and a lack of civility, and the punishing of mainstream Republicans who do not embrace the more extreme elements of their thinking,” Case said.
One might consider Case guilty of violating his party’s “11th Commandment” to not speak ill of fellow Republicans like Gray. But the party itself threw that convention out the window long ago (along with other traditional GOP values like integrity, independent thought, civility, honesty and competence).
By supporting primary winners and kicking any independent candidates to the curb, the committee may actually be paving the way for some RINO victories.
State Rep. Lloyd Larsen of Lander ran unopposed in the Republican primary and doesn’t face a Democratic challenger. Despite serving as a quintessential conservative, the anonymous Republican attack site WyoRINO claims he votes with the party 20% of the time. It labeled Larsen its “RINO of the Month” in December 2020.
Jeff Martin is a Republican who decided to run against Larson as an independent because he believes he’s ideologically more of a Republican than Larsen is.
By opposing such candidates, would-be party kingmakers are spurning the type of loyal lap dogs they want to see in office.
Case is a traditional conservative with libertarian leanings, a moderate in a Senate that moves farther to the right each election. One of the reasons cited for Case’s censure was an April op-ed calling for Wyoming Republicans to again embrace former President Ronald Reagan’s concept of a “big tent” that welcomes diverse opinions.
“At every turn, the Republican state party leadership gives voice to a minority viewpoint that will not tolerate disagreement,” the senator wrote. “Tactics include censure and RINO-labeling of any dissenting viewpoint.”
“I honestly think [the censure] helped me,” Case told me after he defeated his extreme-right opponent by 10 percentage points. “It got my people out to vote.”
I’m a Democrat who admittedly fails to recognize many fine Republican achievements. I must give WyoRINO and state party officials credit for doing a bang-up job going after their own members.
It takes a special kind of political acumen to know that censuring, condemning and rebuking so many people is the only sure way to get a slate of “pure” candidates who agree with the party bosses about everything. But if they keep treating people with so little respect, eventually they’ll have more on their “naughty” list than they have obedient soldiers in their culture wars.
I know my party will welcome those rejects with open arms. We aren’t afraid of candidates who think for themselves and offer new ideas, so any victims of the Republican purge should know they have a new home waiting for them. I hope voters feel the same way.