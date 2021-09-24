I guess we can all go home now.
Donald Trump has endorsed Harriet Hageman, the third-place finisher in the last GOP gubernatorial primary, as his pick to beat “warmonger and disloyal Republican” Liz Cheney.
The former president already declared that he wants only one candidate to run against the three-term congresswoman, who dared to cast a vote to impeach him. A larger field could split the vote and give Cheney a viable chance to win the nomination.
This script – let’s call it “The Sermon on Mar-a-Lago” – was written in Florida and emailed to Wyoming.
On cue, two candidates – Cheyenne attorney Darin Smith and Sheridan County Republican Chairman Bryan Miller— immediately dropped out. A third, state Rep. Chuck Gray of Casper, followed suit a few days later.
Neither Smith nor Miller would have taken home more than a very thin slice of the proverbial electoral pie. Gray’s campaign, financed almost entirely by himself and his daddy, was going nowhere.
The national media, hungry for a juicy Cheney-Trump story, has treated his endorsement of Hageman as game, set, match. Politico addressed Cheney’s “grim chances” and speculated that now she’ll likely drop out of the race.
I was interviewed by an astute political pundit in Washington who was ready to write Cheney’s obituary. She’s also heard that Cheney would skip the election – after all, it’s just Wyoming! – and opt to add to her mountain of campaign cash for a 2024 presidential bid against Trump.
Far removed from the Equality State, it may make sense at this premature stage to crown Hageman the victor. Wyoming voters love Trump, giving him 70% of the vote in 2020. If he hand-picks somebody, won’t his followers obey his command?
But I’d advise Hageman’s backers not to pop the champagne corks just yet. For starters, a Hageman campaign didn’t even exist publicly until she announced on the day Trump endorsed her. It’s still 11 months until the GOP primary.
You can’t win a race in one day, no matter who says you should.
Cheney is still the person to beat. Let’s not forget that she won her last contest with 69% of the vote. All that support won’t disappear by August 2022. She’s also raised more than $2.8 million, and Hageman is essentially starting from scratch.
Trump, who came to power as a political outsider, made the safest pick possible in Hageman. Politically, except for the impeachment vote, the conservative lawyer from Cheyenne is the spitting image of Cheney.
Hageman worked on Cheney’s aborted senatorial campaign in 2013 and donated to her successful 2016 U.S. House race. When Cheney started to cross Trump, Hageman parted company.
Hageman hasn’t always been in Trump’s camp, either. At the 2016 GOP National Convention, she cast her vote for Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.
In his endorsement announcement, Trump called Cheney “the Democrats’ number-one provider of soundbites.”
She fired back on Twitter: “Here’s a sound bite for you: Bring it.” Does that sound like a candidate ready to cut and run?
Cheney will never let Trump dictate her race, especially since his extreme-right cult in the U.S. House removed her as Republican Conference chair. She accepted a new, more impactful role as vice chair of the bipartisan committee to hold Trump accountable for inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.
The most “Trumpy” candidate in the race is one that Trump didn’t even interview: state Sen. Anthony Bouchard of Cheyenne. He’s a wild card gun-rights advocate who will directly appeal to the disgraced ex-president’s base.
Like Trump, many dismissed Bouchard following his first big brush with scandal – the revelation that when he was 18, he impregnated a 14-year-old girl. Bouchard called it a “Romeo-Juliet” story. He actually passed it off as a plus to “pro-life” voters, because he married the girl instead of arranging for an abortion.
Bouchard’s been busy posting photos of Cheney and Hageman together in happier times. He also rails against vaccine mandates and blasts “Republicans in name only.”
Cheney excels at debating, and I can see her scoring a lot of points against Bouchard, who has shown in the Senate that he can be knocked off his game if he feels attacked. But Hageman, who’s honed her skills by gutting environmental protections in courtroom battles, will be a worthy opponent on any debate stage.
Given the history between Cheney and Hageman, it will be fascinating to see how personal the attacks get. Bouchard, if he goes the distance, could gum up the works by splitting the anti-Cheney vote with Hageman.
As extreme right leaders of the Wyoming Republican Party fear, many Democrats will likely cross over to vote in the GOP primary. While they may despise just about everything Cheney stands for, they also admire that she voted her conscience to impeach Trump and is still after him.
We’re in for a real barnburner, folks. It could all change on a dime, but right now, with three candidates who truly do not like each other clawing for an advantage, it could be one for the ages in Wyoming.