U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney should take a bow. Former President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to insult her shows just how desperate he’s become, and how deeply she’s gouged into his Napoleonic ego.

As vice chair of the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, Liz Cheney was its pit bull.

The Drake’s Take is a weekly column by veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake, and produced by WyoFile.com, a nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

