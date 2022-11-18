When a state lawmaker proclaimed at a recent meeting that a “red wave” would soon hit Wyoming, the mostly Republican crowd went wild.

I laughed. Out loud. Pretty unprofessional of me, and not very bright, since I was covering an event in decidedly unfriendly territory. But come on, folks – how much redder can we get?

The Drake’s Take is a weekly column by veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake, and produced by WyoFile.com, a nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus