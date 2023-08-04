Let’s say you agree with the Wyoming Freedom Caucus on many issues. You prefer small government, few regulations and healthy support for religious views in the public sphere.
Even then, you should be worried about the Freedom Caucus’ lack of practical solutions for Wyoming problems. The rest of us, including more traditional conservatives, plus moderates and progressives, should be motivated to keep the caucus from obtaining the relatively few seats it needs to take control of the House.
The 2024 election will pit politicians who want to solve local problems against ideologues who just want power. Voters should elect leaders who will actually govern, not mire the political process in arguments about state government being too big or secessionist crusades to ditch the feds.
The Freedom Caucus asserts it has both the moral high ground and conservative economic policies for nearly every issue, including taxes, gun rights, education and health care. If there’s a wedge issue that can divide the electorate in its favor, the caucus hammers on it.
But hold on! Leaders need to do more than repeat a tired anti-tax mantra while sticking to the futile idea fossil fuels will make a comeback to provide tax revenue to pay for essential services and future needs.
The Wyoming Republican Party makes no tax increases or new taxes its top legislative priority. Any GOP candidate who dares suggest a state personal or corporate income tax will have a primary opponent before even finishing the sentence.
A personal state income tax proposed by Democrats in 2021 would have raised an estimated $337 million a year, enough to wipe out the entire $300 million education shortfall.
That’s a practical, should-be populist solution to a problem the Legislature has sidestepped. When a state is conditioned to believe higher taxes are inherently bad, the far right wins every time.
One of the most damaging examples of being guided by ideology is Wyoming rejecting Medicaid expansion for the past decade. It would provide health insurance to about 19,000 low-income residents over two years, reducing hospitals’ $100 million yearly charity care and adding $1.5 billion to its economic output.
The Freedom Caucus claims — without evidence — that we can’t trust the feds to honor their commitment to pick up 90% of the tab.
Its universal defense of “gun rights” demonstrates how Second Amendment absolutists leave many vulnerable to shooting injuries or losing their lives, either at others’ hands or their own.
Even a more traditional conservative like Senate President Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, claims many people won’t rest until gun ownership is completely eliminated.
“The path they take is toward disarming our population. That’s what it really does long term,” Driskill told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “I don’t care if it’s registering guns, putting gun locks on — they will not quit.”
At the second Mental Health Summit in Casper, Driskill bemoaned that legislators created a Suicide Prevention Trust Fund but didn’t put any money in it. Wyoming has the nation’s highest suicide rate per capita.
Driskill asked anyone who has a solution to contact him, especially to improve access to mental health services.
But Driskill balked at any solution that includes gun control. He admitted the number of suicides might drop if there were fewer guns, but insisted people who want to kill themselves will use other methods, like car wrecks.
“Because the root of suicide isn’t the gun, that’s the tool they use,” he maintained.
It’s not the gun? Come on. That argument ignores the fact that 86% of all gun deaths are suicides in Wyoming, while 10% are homicides.
Gun control advocates recommend implementing universal background checks for all firearm purchases, allowing law enforcement to issue extreme risk protection orders, and family members petitioning a court to temporarily prevent someone in crisis from accessing guns.
Emmy Betz, co-founder of the Colorado Firearm Safety Coalition, told PBS News Hour that nine out of 10 people who survive a suicide attempt don’t try to kill themselves later. Because firearms are so lethal, though, “nine in 10 don’t survive that particular method.”
The Violence Policy Center issues an annual report, “When Men Murder Women.” Last year, it ranked Wyoming with the third-highest domestic homicide rate in the country. None were killed by strangers; all were wives, common-law wives, ex-wives or girlfriends of the killers. Six of the seven women were shot and killed with guns.
Domestic violence is five times more likely to escalate to murder when the abuser has access to a firearm. Wyoming law doesn’t authorize, much less require, law enforcement to remove firearms or ammunition at the scene of a domestic violence incident.
Lisa Geller of the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions said we fail victims and survivors of domestic violence when we choose to protect abusers — and their firearms — over people being abused. “Ensuring that domestic abusers are prohibited from purchasing firearms and ensuring that firearms are actually removed from abusers is critical to saving lives,” Geller said.
To solve its problems, Wyoming needs more lawmakers willing to put ideology aside and work toward practical solutions that protect our citizens.
