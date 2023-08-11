If there’s an award for the most clueless, classless and cowardly public officials in Wyoming, I nominate the Campbell County Board of Commissioners and the people it appointed who fired a county librarian who refused to violate the First Amendment.

The library board wouldn’t tell the public why it fired Terri Lesley, Campbell County Public Library’s director for 11 years and an employee for more than a quarter-century. She’s a casualty of the far-right’s national movement to ban sex education and LGBTQ-themed books that’s spread to many Wyoming communities.

The Drake’s Take is a weekly column by veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake, and produced by WyoFile.com, a nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

