If there’s an award for the most clueless, classless and cowardly public officials in Wyoming, I nominate the Campbell County Board of Commissioners and the people it appointed who fired a county librarian who refused to violate the First Amendment.
The library board wouldn’t tell the public why it fired Terri Lesley, Campbell County Public Library’s director for 11 years and an employee for more than a quarter-century. She’s a casualty of the far-right’s national movement to ban sex education and LGBTQ-themed books that’s spread to many Wyoming communities.
The library voted 4-1 to terminate Lesley’s employment. The ugly process of removing Lesley was orchestrated by county officials.
Her firing was a smokescreen to keep the library board from taking responsibility for the action county leaders demanded, but didn’t have the guts to own. They tried to make Lesley the scapegoat, but she refused and called them out as self-righteous bullies.
About 250 people attended, with the vast majority backing Lesley. The board voted in a closed session.
In 2021, the board refused to remove any challenged books. But last year, the county commission appointed three new members, a majority, intent on pushing Lesley out of her job and purging books supposedly “sexualizing” children. Critics cannot point to a single real-world example where they’ve caused harm.
Two years ago, a Gillette couple asked a prosecutor to charge the library’s staff with making obscene material available to children. But there was no case because the challenged books were not obscene.
A “Pride” display of LGBTQ-related books at the library caused another uproar. So did a Friends of the Library display of books residents had challenged.
One was a picture book, “Mary Wears What She Wants,” based on the true story of Mary Edwards Walker, a doctor who was arrested in 1870 for wearing pants. The book supposedly represents LGBTQ “values,” and is too dangerous for kids to read!
Bailey Gregorich, a Gillette mother of three, said the incident shows “how completely, utterly ridiculous this is.” Many books featured gay characters, and others were educational about relationships in general, but included gay couples.
In June, the library board approved a “Policy for Protecting Children from Harmful, Sexually Explicit Material.” It did so with the guidance of MassResistance, which the Southern Poverty Law Center describes as a far-right, anti-LGBTQ hate group.
Four days before the firing, Sage Bear, re-appointed after serving a stint as chairman, asked Lesley when she was going to “weed out” books violating the policy.
Lesley suggested a process that puts the burden on the board to name books it decides to “weed,” instead of making the staff do it arbitrarily.
“It’s too subjective, and we wouldn’t know which of the board’s definitions would apply and which would not,” Lesley said. “It was just fraught with uncertainty, and an impossible task all the way around. There are no books, to my knowledge, in our collection that are obscene. What are they talking about?”
Lesley told the board that by asking staff to violate the First Amendment, it put them at risk of being sued. Bear told Lesley if that’s how she feels, she should find another job.
Later, Bear and Board Chairman Charles Butler asked her to resign. She refused and asked for a hearing, where the board announced her firing.
Lesley said working at the library “was my dream job,” but the last two years have been “pure hell.”
“The easiest thing in the world would’ve been for me to resign at any time during the last two years,” she added. “But these years have been hard on my staff, as well, and they deserve my support, and for me not to take the easy way out.”
Lesley’s tenacity has been recognized by many Gillette residents.
“The board has done a lot of barking, but they’ve not moved a book. This is really dangerous stuff, and it’s across the nation,” Vicki Swenson said. “I think Terri Lesley’s firing has made people engaged, and they’ve rallied around the library because of what (the board) did to her.”
“When you start outlawing books because of your personal, religious and moral beliefs in this country, you’re going against the Constitution, you’re going against what we were founded for,” Nick Jessen told the board. “You’re personally an affront to myself and most of the people I know. This is a s--t show, and I’m embarrassed for this board.”
Butler was so offended by such profanity, he immediately shut down public comment. After the meeting, when Butler was asked to comment, he allegedly slammed his truck door on a reporter, according to the Gillette News Record.
County commissioners were criticized after Lesley was fired. Sherri England accused them of “handpick(ing) the library board members to follow your agenda.”
“Freedom is about choices, and you and the library (board) are taking away my choice,” England charged. “You’re crossing the line from elected leadership to dictatorship.”
At great personal cost, Lesley stood her ground and wouldn’t be bullied into doing something she knows is wrong. She is a profile in courage that Wyoming should celebrate.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters